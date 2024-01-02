NFL MVP Rankings Week 18: 'Quarterbacky' Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Josh Allen and more

The 2023 NFL season is nearly over, and the NFL MVP race is likely over as well. Throughout the year, the likes of Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy and Josh Allen have been in the running to win the award.

However, after Week 17, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has become the clear favorite to win the award. Nevertheless, let's examine the odds of winning the award for a few contenders:

2023 NFL MVP odds

Lamar Jackson -20000

Dak Prescott +1800

Brock Purdy +3000

Josh Allen +3500

Christian McCaffrey +4000

Tyreek Hill +7500

Tua Tagovailoa +10000

As the current odds show, Jackson is the runaway favorite to win his second MVP award of his career.

Lamar Jackson's NFL MVP odds for Week 18

Lamar Jackson is the favorite to win MVP

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has become the runaway favorite to win the NFL MVP award for the 2023 season.

At -20000, the oddsmakers are giving Jackson a 99.5% chance of winning the award, which increased drastically following Week 17. This season, Jackson is 307-for-457 for 3,678 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 821 yards and five touchdowns this season.

At this time, it's uncertain if Jackson will play in Week 18, as the Ravens have clinched the number one seed in the AFC.

Christian McCaffrey's NFL MVP odds for Week 18

Christian McCaffrey was in the running to become the first non-quarterback to win the MVP since Adrian Peterson did it in 2012.

However, with McCaffrey set to miss Week 18 due to injury, his chances of winning the MVP award are over, as he's +4000, which indicates a 2.4% chance of winning the award.

McCaffrey has rushed for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns and added 564 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Brock Purdy's NFL MVP odds for Week 18

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was the favorite to win the MVP until his disastrous Week 16 start against the Baltimore Ravens.

Purdy went 18-for-32 for 255 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions, which seemingly ended his chances of winning the MVP. At +3000, the oddsmakers are giving Purdy a 3.2% chance of winning the award.

In Purdy's first full season as a starter, he has gone 308-for-444 for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Josh Allen's NFL MVP odds for Week 18

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was always in the running for the MVP award this season but was never the favorite.

Allen is +3500, which indicates a 2.8% chance of winning the award, but if he can lead the Buffalo Bills to a win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 18, to win the AFC East, he could have an argument to win the award.

Allen is 355-for-541 for 3,947 yards, 27 touchdowns and 16 interceptions and has also rushed for 457 yards and 16 touchdowns.

