NFL news and notes: Gordon back with Los Angeles Chargers as Barkley avoids surgery

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 1 // 27 Sep 2019, 03:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Melvin Gordon and Keenan Allen

Melvin Gordon has returned to the Los Angeles Chargers' camp, while Antonio Brown continues to dominate the NFL news.

We run through all that is happening around the league in this edition of NFL news and notes.

Three things that matter

Gordon reports back to Chargers

Gordon reportedly was not left with much choice after the Chargers declined to make a trade a "viable option" even though he was open to being sent to the Houston Texans in early discussions.

For Gordon to be allowed to play this season and qualify for free agency in 2020, he had to report to the Chargers by Week 10 in November.

He has reportedly tallied $1.2million in fines during his absence and will also forfeit a hefty chunk of his base salary.

Barkley does not need surgery

Advertisement

The New York Giants running back will avoid going under the knife after seeking a second opinion for his sprained ankle and head coach Pat Shurmur confirmed the team will not place him on injured reserve.

Saquon Barkley is expected to continue his rehab and will reportedly miss the next four to six weeks, though the Giants are not willing to put a timeline on his return just yet.

"Rehab him and get him ready to go," Shurmur told reporters. "See how that plays out."

Brees hoping to be back soon

The New Orleans Saints quarterback revealed his surgeons installed "a little piece of tape that they put on top of the ligament repair" during his procedure last week with the hope it could speed up his recovery from thumb surgery.

"As far as the timetable for getting back though, they say six-to-eight weeks. I think I can beat that, but I'm just going to take it one week at a time and see how things go," Drew Brees said on WWL Radio.

Brees was expected to be back for the team's November 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons, but is now hoping to play against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.

Two things that don't matter

Brown might not be done with NFL

The receiver appears to be backtracking on his comments after he was cut by the New England Patriots.

Brown's tweet comes less than a day after his agent Drew Rosenhaus claimed his client still "wants to continue his career in the NFL."

Overshadowing any potential comeback are the allegations of sexual misconduct, sexual assault and rape that have been made against the 31-year-old, which he continues to deny.

NFL drops 18-game schedule proposal

Instead, the league will shift its focus to a 17-game slate for the regular season. Owners were reportedly informed of the change this week at committee meetings in Houston after there was not enough support for the full extension.

The discussions come as NFL personnel and executives alike look to minimise or eliminate the pre-season schedule.

However, negotiations between the NFLPA and NFL are not expected to resume until later this year or early in 2020.

One video you have to see

Keenan Allen was fired up to have his team-mate back in the locker room.

Melvin Gordon is back for the Chargers and @Keenan13Allen is HYPED pic.twitter.com/a5fwgPUiws — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 26, 2019

Thursday's tweet of the day

The stage is set for the Super Bowl 54 half-time show at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, and it is going to be a lively one, with both Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to perform.