NFL news and notes: Maddox and Williams give positive updates, Gordon could play this week

Avonte Maddox and Jamaal Williams provided positive updates after suffering injuries on Thursday.

From updates on scary injuries that happened in Thursday's Philadelphia Eagles-Green Bay Packers matchup to the latest talk on when Melvin Gordon will actually return to the field now that his holdout is over, we run down all of the top headlines from Friday.

Three things that matter

'Thursday Night Football' brought scary injuries

Thursday's game ended with a pair of scary injuries as Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox and Packers running back Jamaal Williams had to be taken off on stretchers and both players went to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

Maddox, who had a violent head-on collision with a team-mate, shared an update on Friday, saying everything is going well, adding that he appreciated "the prayers and get well wishes". The Eagles confirmed on Friday that Maddox was diagnosed as having a concussion and neck injury, but that he was cleared to return on the team flight to Philadelphia, where he will undergo further testing.

Williams, on the other hand, took a scary hit from Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett in the 34-27 loss. "Appreciate it everyone for checking on me, I'm Gucci," he wrote on Friday on Instagram. Packers coach Matt LaFleur did not give an update on Williams' injury after the game, though the team announced the running back has feeling and movement in all of his extremities.

Davante Adams also was injured, disclosing after the game that he suffered a turf toe injury. While it was not nearly as serious as Maddox's and Williams' injuries, the Packers wide receiver said he was "in a lot of pain".

Will Melvin Gordon play against the Dolphins on Sunday?

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters on Friday there is a chance Melvin Gordon will play in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins after holding out the start of the season. When Gordon returned to the team earlier this week, there was some speculation the Chargers would ease him back in as a starter.

"There's a chance," Lynn told reporters. "He's looked fine. He's in good shape, but he hasn't been practising football, so obviously he's not ready to go back in there and carry the load right now but you never know, he may have to."

Los Angeles are having issues with depth at running back with Justin Jackson, who was seen in a boot at practice and limited on Thursday due to a calf injury, ruled out.

"We do what we gotta do to win," Gordon said when asked if he will be ready to play. "For the most part, I think I'll be alright."

Amari Cooper 'in good shape' to play despite ankle issue

Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper is expected to play against the New Orleans Saints despite some uncertainty about his status as he deals with an ankle issue, owner Jerry Jones confirmed on Friday.

Asked whether Cooper will be a full-go for Week 4, Jones said: "Yes, I feel very good about that," adding, "I think we're in good shape."

Cooper has been limited this week in practice and underwent a "precautionary" MRI exam on Wednesday. Coach Jason Garrett told reporters on Thursday that the receiver has been dealing with a "foot and ankle thing" from Sunday's game against the Dolphins, though the MRI came back negative.

He was sidelined for much of training camp and the preseason with a left foot strain, but he returned to practice in early September and was on the field in Week 1.

Two things that don't matter

Jalen Ramsey's questionable against Broncos

There is still a chance Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will play against the Denver Broncos.

Ramsey's second child was born on Friday and he had stepped away from the team on Wednesday to be with his family in Nashville. The Jaguars are leaving open the possibility that he will return in time for Sunday's game by listing him as questionable for back/personal reasons.

Ramsey did not practice this week, sitting out Monday because of an illness and Wednesday with a back injury. Marrone said Jacksonville are hopeful Ramsey will play, but he will be evaluated once he returns. Earlier this week, he reiterated his demand to be traded.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur explains odd play-calling decisions

The Packers had a chance to win Thursday's game against the Eagles when they got down to the one-yard line while trailing by a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but many questioned coach LaFleur's play calls when Green Bay passed the ball four times.

When asked why the Packers did not run the ball, LaFleur said: "That's a great question," while admitting, "Unfortunately it didn't work out for us."

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the game that he felt "good about all four calls" and did not have any regrets.

"We had a couple opportunities there I think to score and we just didn't quite execute," Rodgers said. "It hurts, obviously, the way they were stopping the run, we felt good about those four calls and I liked the calls and I felt like we were close on a couple of those to really scoring and tying it up."

One video you have to see

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham called out a reporter for doubting his team, and then told his mum about it on the phone in the locker room after Thursday's game.

Friday's tweet of the day

There has been some debate over the quarterback situation in Washington as to whether rookie Dwayne Haskins should start over Case Keenum. Haskins is not sweating it, though. He said: "I want to be like Tom Brady and Drew Brees, and that's something that doesn't happen overnight. Tom didn't play at first; Aaron Rodgers didn't play at first."