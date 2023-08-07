NFL Preseason Week 1: 5 things to look forward to feat. Broncos letting Russell Wilson cook

Week 1 of the NFL preseason resumes on Thursday, August 10, and sees 16 games take place from Thursday to Sunday.

The preseason is a good chance for NFL teams to see how rookies or players will fare in live games. As well, it is also a time for fans to see veteran players take a couple of snaps to make sure they are ready for the start of the season which is just a month away.

With 10 games this week, let's take a look at the five things NFL fans should be looking forward to.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1, Jordan Love starting at QB for Packers

One of the more intriguing storylines for this NFL season is how will Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers fare.

Ty Schmit @tyschmit



Jordan Love has reportedly been making these kinds of throws day after day.



He has reportedly shown a strong grasp of LaFleur’s offense.



The Packers new QB1 may be a PROBLEM



pic.twitter.com/NEl083AOab This is a DIMEJordan Love has reportedly been making these kinds of throws day after day.He has reportedly shown a strong grasp of LaFleur’s offense.The Packers new QB1 may be a PROBLEM

The Packers traded away Aaron Rodgers and now Love will be under center. Green Bay kicks off its preseason on Friday, Aug. 11 in Cincinnati against the Bengals.

Love will likely play a few series and people will no doubt be watching to see how he does.

#2, Bryce Young's first NFL preseason game

The Carolina Panthers traded for the first overall pick and drafted quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick. Young won the Heisman in college and had success in Alabama but in the lead-up to the draft, many analysts were critical of his height.

Michael Rimmer @avl_mike



pic.twitter.com/4L9HHcrqxr Bryce Young is going through his progressions like a veteran QB 🥹

All reports out of Panthers training camp are he is doing just fine, but fans can see it live on Saturday, Aug. 12 at home against the New York Jets.

#3, Chiefs looking to repeat

Kansas City is the reigning Super Bowl championship and they open its preseason schedule on Sunday, Aug. 13 on the road against the New Orleans Saints.

With it being a road game, whether or not any of the key players suit up for the game is to be seen. But, reports out of practice say that Patrick Mahomes and the offense are back doing trick plays as the Chiefs look to go back-to-back this season.

#4, Stefon Diggs' target share

One of the biggest storylines in NFL training camp was the drama between Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills have tried to say it was blown out of proportion and Diggs is ready to be a good teammate this season. However, it will be interesting to see if the star receiver does get more targets to keep him happy.

Perhaps Diggs starts to get more targets in the first pre-season game as Buffalo hosts the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 12.

#5, Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense

Russell Wilson being traded to the Denver Broncos was one of the biggest storylines all of last season.

Zac Stevens @ZacStevensDNVR



This was the 47-yard touchdown from Russell Wilson to Jerry Jeudy to end practice yesterday.



Best play of camp by far.



pic.twitter.com/jdml5kKEmD Jerry Jeudy What. A. Catch.This was the 47-yard touchdown from Russell Wilson to Jerry Jeudy to end practice yesterday.Best play of camp by far.

In his first year, Wilson struggled badly as the offense couldn't get going. Nathaniel Hackett was fired after one season and Sean Payton is in as the new head coach.

Wilson and the Broncos kick off their pre-season on the road in Arizona against the Cardinals on Friday, Aug. 11. How Wilson and the offense look is a major question many Bronco fans are eager to see answered.

Poll : Will you be watching the pre-season games this weekend? Yes No 0 votes