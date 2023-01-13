NFL Rumors: 3 potential HC candidates emerge for Denver Broncos | Latest Broncos coaching rumors and updates

The Denver Broncos came into the 2022 NFL season with much hope, and why wouldn't they? The franchise had just signed a nine-time Pro Bowler and the winner of a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

They possessed a well-balanced team that was efficient on both sides of the ball in the previous season. Plus, they employed Nathaniel Hackett, a great offensive mind that helped Aaron Rodgers win back-to-back league MVP honors.

However, all that glitters is definitely not gold, as the Denver Broncos had a season they would want to forget quickly. The Broncos were so bad that they fired Nathaniel Hackett before the season was over, with the ownership group electing to head in another direction.

Thankfully for the Denver Broncos, the season is over, and they can begin picking up the pieces. First on their agenda will be to employ a suitable head coach for their Russell Wilson-led offense.

So, without further ado, here are three potential head coach candidates that have emerged for the Denver Broncos gig from the least likely to the most likely hire.

Denver Broncos 365 @DailyBroncos Who you takin?



Retweet for Jim Harbaugh



Like for Sean Payton Who you takin?Retweet for Jim HarbaughLike for Sean Payton https://t.co/510IbIdCBZ

Three potential HC candidates for Denver Broncos' Job

3. Sean Payton, former head coach of New Orleans Saints

Sean Payton has long been seen as an elite coaching commodity, with the former Super Bowl winner remaining in high demand over the years. Payton could have been a dream hire for the Broncos, but there's that little problem with him still being contracted to the New Orleans Saints.

If the Broncos want to get him on board, they must part with a first-round draft pick.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks currently possess every valuable draft pick for the foreseeable future. As such, they cannot compete with other Payton admirers, such we the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins. Hence, the chances of Sean Payton manning the dugout in Denver next season are very slim.

2. Mike McDaniel, head coach of the Miami Dolphins

Mike McDaniel is a charismatic personality, to say the least, with the Shanahan protege bringing good vibes to the Miami Dolphins all season long. However, the NFL isn't built on good vibes (yes, we are looking at you, Bill Belichick); it is built on cold-blooded winning. That is something that Mike McDaniel did not do much in the second half of the 2022 NFL season.

As such, there have been rumbles that Miami Dolphins might be looking to go in another direction in the offseason. Sean Payton is available for a paltry first-round pick, so the Dolphins may go that route.

Hence, the Denver Broncos might get the chance to hire a brilliant offensive coaching mind that happens to be a former ballboy in Denver. That would make for such a good story in the press. Mike McDaniel and his arm-across-the-shoulder coaching style are perfect for Russell Wilson, as it's clear that the former All-Pro QB needs an extra dose of confidence.

1. Jim Harbaugh, head coach of the Michigan Wolverines

Jim Harbaugh was last seen in the NFL almost a decade ago when he sewed the seeds of a Super Bowl contender in the San Francisco 49ers. However, his tenure in San Francisco ended in a whimper, and the former NFL QB decided to take the head coach job at his alma mater, the University of Michigan.

Since joining the Michigan Wolverines, Harbaugh has further enhanced his reputation as one of the best coaching minds in the country. He is thus a regular on head coach vacancies in the NFL.

The Denver Broncos have not been shy of their interest in Harbaugh, with the Broncos never putting its courses off the flames in the rumor mill. Harbaugh is under investigation by the NCAA, so he might be a free agent in no time. That will be mere music in the ears of Denver Broncos fans, as the experienced coach is the best man for the job.

Poll : 0 votes