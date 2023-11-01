NFL trade deadline tracker: Listing every move feat. Josh Dobbs to Vikings, Rasul Douglas to Bills, and more

The NFL trade deadline is over, and the number of contender teams who managed to improve with last-minute deals has been impressive. Even though making in-season additions doesn't always work out, the trade deadline has seen plenty of surprising movements for the remainder of the season.

There were eight deals in the last 24 hours of the available period for trades in the 2023 season, and we've graded all the moves prior to the trade deadline:

2023 NFL Trade Deadline: Listing all the moves

Seattle Seahawks trade second and fifth-round picks to New York Giants for DL Leonard Williams

Even though Uchenna Nwosu is lost for the season, this was not a great move for the Seahawks, who paid more for an older and less productive version of Leonard Williams than what the Giants paid to acquire him from the New York Jets. He's not as good anymore, and multiple draft picks for him at the trade deadline were an overpay.

Grade: A for Giants, C for Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons trade a sixth-round pick to Philadelphia Eagles for iDL Kentavious Street and a seventh-round pick

The Falcons lost star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett for the season with a torn ACL. Street is not going to provide the same juice as a pass rusher through the inside, but he adds depth for a team that is competing for the division at a low price. The Eagles also have more than enough depth to allow this trade.

Grade: B for Falcons, B for Eagles.

Chicago Bears trade a second-round pick to Washington Commanders for EDGE Montez Sweat

The Chicago Bears got a jump on the Atlanta Falcons during the trade deadline and are now able to extend Sweat for the long term - this trade only makes sense if they do indeed commit to him for the long term. I can't understand what the Commanders are trying to achieve by trading Montez Sweat, a young player who's an excellent pass rusher for such a low price.

Grade: B- for Bears, C- for Commanders.

Minnesota Vikings trade a sixth-round pick to Arizona Cardinals for QB Joshua Dobbs and a conditional seventh-round pick

The Vikings add a quarterback who should be their starter with a low salary for the remainder of the season, giving Minnesota a better chance to make the playoffs after Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury. Joshua Dobbs is far from Cousins' level, but he did provide some good plays as a starter for the Cardinals this season.

Grade: B+ for Vikings, B- for Cardinals.

Jacksonville Jaguars trade a sixth-round pick to Minnesota Vikings for G Ezra Cleveland

The Vikings were able to receive something for Cleveland after they signed Dalton Risner for the interior of their offensive line a couple of weeks ago. At the same time, the Jaguars are contenders in the AFC but have a huge weakness in the offensive line, so adding Cleveland at the trade deadline should help them for the remainder of the season - and the price is good for both sides.

Grade: B+ for Jaguars, B+ for Vikings.

San Francisco 49ers trade a third-round pick to Washington Commanders for EDGE Chase Young

The 49ers add an EDGE rusher that has elite quality for just a third-round pick in a season they're Super Bowl contenders. If they decide against extending Young after this season, they'll surely recoup the pick as a compensatory pick after he signs a big contract in free agency. Again, for whatever reason I can't even begin to imagine, I can't understand what the Commanders are trying to achieve by trading Chase Young, a young player who's an excellent pass rusher for such a low price. Seriously, boys.

Grade: A for 49ers, D for Commanders.

Detroit Lions trade a sixth-round pick to Cleveland Browns for WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

It was a disappointing start to the season for Peoples-Jones, who struggled to produce this year with Elijah Moore arriving on the roster. The Lions used the trade deadline to add depth to the wide receiver position, and a change of scenery might be good for all people involved.

Grade: B- for Lions, C+ for Browns.

Buffalo Bills trade a third-round pick to Green Bay Packers for CB Rasul Douglas and a fifth-round pick

One of the biggest needs for the Bills to become a true contender this season was at cornerback, and they added a good player to play zone coverage in their system, especially after Tre'Davious White is out for the year. The Packers don't have a lot of juice left for 2023 - and 2024 isn't looking much better.

Grade: A- for Bills, C for Packers.