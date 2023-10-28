NFL Trade Rumors roundup: Oct. 27, latest on Derrick Henry, Jerry Jeudy, Cowboys, and more

NFL Trade rumors regarding Jerry Jeudy, Derrick Henry, Cowboys and more are hotting up as the deadline looms at the end of this month. This is the last chance for teams to make their stand for the season as either contenders or pretenders.

Here is a the latest roundup of all the NFL trade rumors entering into the final weekend before the deadline passes.

Where will Derrick Henry be next month?

The biggest NFL trade rumor animating league circles is what happens to Derrick Henry. The star running back is widely expected to leave the Tennessee Titans. The Titans have given an indication that they are willing to trade assets to build up draft capital for the future and traded Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles. Their most valuable asset is Derrick Henry.

Multiple AFC teams are expected to be in the running with the Baltimore Ravens among the favorites to land him. The Buffalo Bills are another team that could use his services with James Cook not fully trusted to lead from the offensive backfield. Derrick Henry is nearly 30 and will be a free agent in the coming year. Trading him to a team that can win now makes a lot of sense. Tyjae Spears can take on the workload for the moment in Tennessee as they look to rebuild for the future.

What does the future hold for Jerry Jeudy?

Much like the Tennessee Titans, the Denver Broncos look to be in selling mode too. They are 2-5 this season and their postseason chances look extremely bleak. The situation is not helped by them being in the same division as the Kansas City Chiefs. Sean Payton might look at this year as a lost cause and try to stack up on draft capital to build for the future.

Jerry Jeudy is a star asset for them and will be expected to fetch good value in the market. He could go to any team in the league, given he is just 24 years old, whether they are competing for the playoffs this year or building for the future.

A team like the Miami Dolphins, which seems intent on stacking up on wide receivers after getting Chase Claypool from the Chicago Bears as well, might be an option. Similarly, the Carolina Panthers, who really need some offensive tools, might also be a likely destination for Jerry Jeudy.

While the Broncos have ruled out a fire sale, it is clear that they will listen to offers that come their way.

Davante Adams and Patrick Surtain to the Cowboys?

Talking about the Broncos getting rid of some of their assets, the Las Vegas Raiders are in a similar position. They too are in the AFC West with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, and even though they are not in a spot as bad as Denver, they could be looking to cash in on some assets.

Davante Adams has looked increasingly unhappy over the course of this season. The star wide receiver has seen his preferred quarterback, Derek Carr, move to the New Orleans Saints. He might want to go to a team that can be playoff contenders and the Dallas Cowboys have been mentioned as a possible destination.

On the defensive side of the ball, the injury to Trevon Diggs means that another cornerback will be welcome in the secondary. If the Broncos are selling, then getting someone like Patrick Surtain might not be a bad idea for Dallas either.

Dalvin Cook does a Mecole Hardman?

The trade deadline might also see Dalvin Cook leaving the Jets, after joining during the Hard Knocks era with much fanfare. He has been a distinct second-choice to Breece Hall and does not seem comfortable with his present role. In a way, it is like the Mecole Hardman situation who went back to the Kansas City Chiefs after a brief sojourn in New York.

Dalvin Cook could do something similar. While he is not the force of the old, the Minnesota Vikings need some spunk in the running game to relieve some pressure on Kirk Cousins. He already knows the system and can immediately slot in. This might be an NFL trade rumor to keep an eye on, among many others, as the deadline approaches.