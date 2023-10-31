NFL Week 8 injury roundup: Latest on Kirk Cousins, Kendrick Bourne, Matthew Stafford and more

When a good NFL player suffers an injury, it's unfortunate for everybody - players, fans and whoever likes to see a good football game. Unfortunately, it's impossible to spend a single week in the NFL without some players getting hurt. It's part of the sport's nature.

Let's see which players got hurt during Week 8.

NFL injury report: Week 8

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kirk Cousins injury report

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback is out for the season with a torn Achilles suffered late in the win against the Green Bay Packers.

Cousins will be a free agent after the season, and it's unclear whether he'll return to Minnesota. Talks about an extension are unclear, and if he doesn't extend his deal, there will be plenty of suitors for his services, even if he's already at an advanced age (36) and will be returning from surgery.

Kendrick Bourne injury report

Another player who was on the rise but is gone for the season is Kendrick Bourne, who suffered a torn ACL midway through the New England Patriots' 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Bourne was getting a huge share of targets on the offense in recent weeks after a string of good performances. New England already has a massive problem with their quarterback, so losing a trustworthy receiver is even worse for them.

Matthew Stafford injury report

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback is considered day-to-day after a UCL sprain in his right thumb, according to head coach Sean McVay.

Brett Rypien finished the game for the Rams on Sunday, but John Wolford is the only quarterback on the 53-man roster. If Los Angeles can't dress Stafford for the next game, they'll need to make a roster move in order to find a backup quarterback.

Other notable injuries

Jalen Carter had a back problem and took an MRI on Monday, but there were no major problems with his back and he should be good to go against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Atlanta Falcons star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett suffered a torn ACL during the loss to the Tennessee Titans and is now out for the season. The Falcons traded a late-round pick for Eagles' defensive tackle Kentavious Street.