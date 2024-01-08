NFL Wild card Schedule 2024: Qualified teams, timings, TV channels and live stream details

The 2024 NFL wild card schedule is set as the regular season has ended. NFL fans were treated to a special Week 18, with several memorable moments for the teams involved.

The winners of the wild card games will qualify for the divisional round, while the losers will be eliminated from playoff contention.

These are the teams that have qualified for the postseason and their positions on the standings:

AFC Conference

1. Baltimore Ravens (13-4, 1st AFC North)

2. Buffalo Bills (11-6, 1st AFC East)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (11-6, 1st AFC West)

4. Houston Texans (10-7, 1st AFC South)

5. Cleveland Browns (11-6, 2nd AFC North)

6. Miami Dolphins (11-6, 2nd AFC East)

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7, 3rd AFC North)

NFC Conference

1. San Francisco 49ers (12-5, 1st NFC West)

2. Dallas Cowboys (12-5, 1st NFC East)

3. Detroit Lions (12-5, 1st NFC North)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8, 1st NFC South)

5. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6, 2nd NFC East)

6. Los Angeles Rams (10-7, 2nd NFC West)

7. Green Bay Packers (9-8, 2nd NFC North)

When does 2024 NFL Wild Card games start?

The games start on January 13, 2024, and end on January 15, 2024. The round begins with two games kicking off on Saturday, three more following on Sunday, and the final one on Monday night.

Here's a look at the schedule:

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Matchup Time (ET) Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans 4:30 p.m. Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Matchup Time (ET) Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys 4:30 p.m. Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions 8 p.m.

Monday, January 15, 2024

Matchup Time (ET) Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8 p.m.

Following the round, the San Francisco 49ers will play the worst remaining seed in the NFC divisional round, while the Baltimore Ravens will face the worst remaining seed in the AFC. Also, the Monday night game winner will play on Sunday in the divisional round.

How to watch 2024 NFL Wild Card games on TV and live stream?

The Baltimore Ravens are the in-form team in the NFL, with Lamar Jackson and Co. having annihilated the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins in back-to-back weeks. Due to the Ravens owning the No. 1 seed in the AFC, they'll enjoy a wild card bye to start the postseason. The San Francisco 49ers will also be free in the wild card round, as they topped the NFC Conference above the likes of the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles.

While the Ravens are this year's Super Bowl favorites, don't be deceived into thinking they'll have smooth sailing to the Lombardi Trophy. The 49ers are a scary opponent when in the mood, the Kansas City Chiefs are defending Super Bowl champions, and the Detroit Lions have a frantic but effective offensive playing style. The 2024 postseason is the most open in years, and it'll be hard to predict a Super Bowl champ this early in the year.

Here's a look at the TV channels and streaming options for the upcoming wild card games:

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Matchup Time (ET) TV Livestream Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans 4:30 p.m. NBC FuboTV and DAZN Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs 8 p.m. Peacock FuboTV and DAZN

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Matchup Time (ET) TV Livestream Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. CBS FuboTV and DAZN Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys 4:30 p.m. FOX FuboTV and DAZN Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions 8 p.m. NBC FuboTV and DAZN

Monday, January 15, 2024

Matchup Time (ET) TV Livestream Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8 p.m. ABC/ESPN FuboTV and DAZN

After completing the wild card round, divisional round, and championship Sunday, NFL fans can look ahead to the Super Bowl game. Super Bowl LVIII will occur at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Super Bowl will be broadcast on CBS, with an alternate broadcast available on Nickelodeon. Fans can also livestream the game on Paramount+, FuboTV, and DAZN.

