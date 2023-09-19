Nick Chubb injury: Should you start Jerome Ford in fantasy Week 3 as Browns RB1's replacement?

Jerome Ford watched as Nick Chubb suffered a traumatizing injury on Monday. The running back's leg injury was so unpleasant that ESPN elected not to show the replay.

That said, the jumbotron did, and tens of thousands of fans collectively gasped. Between Damar Hamlin, Aaron Rodgers, and now Nick Chubb, viewers have been hit with shocking injuries in three consecutive regular-season broadcasts from the program.

Fantasy owners who happened to pick up Ford in addition to Chubb now have a quandary on their hands.

Is Jerome Ford a good fantasy pick after Nick Chubb's injury?

While Nick Chubb was a top-five pick in most leagues, Ford likely will not be. That said, based on his immediate production in relief of Chubb, Ford could be a quality player.

Chubb is out for the season, which means it essentially is Ford's backfield. Ford is 24 years old, so he has more than enough gas in the tank to take on the new workload.

In the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he rushed 16 times for an impressive 106 yards. In terms of backup running backs, Ford might be the best in the league right now.

It's unclear how defenses will account for him going forward, and with very little history to speak of, he's a bit of a wild card. At this point, Ford is definitely a good pick, but he is unlikely to replicate Nick Chubb's production.

Jerome Ford fantasy projection: Should I start Browns’ RB2?

At this point, unless your team has running backs like Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry along with strong flex options, Ford should be started immediately.

It's not every day that a backup running back has the opportunity to deliver a similar stat line as a starter, but when that happens, it's important to capitalize.

The biggest concern is that he didn't get into the endzone in the contest, but he'll have many more opportunities going forward.

It will be important to keep an eye on what the Browns decide to do in the coming days, for if they sign or trade for another running back, Ford's fantasy value will decrease.