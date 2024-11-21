Nick Chubb or Najee Harris Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for RBs

Nick Chubb had a rather late return to football after suffering one of the most harrowing injuries in recent football memory - a destructive hit to his leg and knee that aired on Monday Night Football in September for millions to see. Since then, he has been working hard to regain the form that made him a four-time Pro Bowler and key contributor to the Cleveland Browns' first postseason appearance in over a decade.

Meanwhile, Najee Harris had an explosive debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, rushing for over 1,000 yards and making the Pro Bowl. He has remained consistently productive since then, hitting that mark twice more.

And as these teams square off tomorrow on Thursday Night Football, who has the fantasy football edge?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Nick Chubb a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

As Nick Chubb continues to find his footing after that horrific leg injury, his first game back represents his only double-digit game - 10.2 points against the Cincinnati Bengals after covering 22 yards and scoring a touchdown in 11 attempts. Since then, he had managed just single-digits for an RB25 spot in Sportskeeda's fantasy football rankings.

Trending

And if he thinks he can bounce back greatly, the Steelers have the league's 11th-best anti-RB fantasy defense, allowing only 21.17 points. And as it turns out, this game will be decided elsewhere...

Is Najee Harris a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty

Before the bye week, Najee Harris expleded for three straight games - at least 100 yards in each and two total touchdowns. After that, he seemed to have mellowed - only 53 yards but a touchdown at the Washington Commanders, then 63 yards and no touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens. Still, the Steelers won both games.

But if he expects big numbers tomorrow, then he may be mistaken. Despite their well-documented offensive woes, the Browns are one of fantasy football's best teams when stopping running backs. They are one of only seven teams to allow fewer than 20 points to them - 18.75 to be exact, good for seventh flat.

Whom should I start between Nick Chubb and Najee Harris?

Nick Chubb or Najee Harris: Whom to start?

As one can peruse from the fantasy defense numbers, both teams are projected to struggle to get anything going on the ground, so the game will most likely come down to who can defeat the pass rush more often and throw more completions in the air.

But if Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool has to choose between the two, it will be Harris, even though he is outrushed. He has been healthier, more versatile and more productive. He is also on a team that had low expectations but is winning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback