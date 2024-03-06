Noah Fant is part of a stacked 2024 free agency, which includes star names such as Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry. With the 2024 NFL season due to begin on March 13, many of the best free agents will be able to join new teams next week.

Fant began his career with the Denver Broncos back in 2019. He was traded to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the package that saw QB Russell Wilson swap Seattle for Denver back in 2022. Coincidently, the Broncos announced Wilson will also be released into free agency, just like Fant.

At just 26 years old, Noah Fant has plenty left in the tank, so let's look at some potential landing spots for the TE.

3 landing spots for Noah Fant in 2024 free agency

#1, Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals should be interested in Noah Fant. They've struggled to find a franchise tight end for years now, with Tyler Eifert being the last true established name at the position.

They lost C.J. Uzomah and Hayden Hurst in free agency in back-to-back years in 2021 and 2022, before giving Irv Smith Jr. a shot in 2023. Smith only caught 18 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, showing that Cincy needs an upgrade at the position.

They've also got the seventh-most cap space entering free agency, meaning they can afford to splash out on another weapon for Joe Burrow.

#2, Washington Commanders

Speaking of cap space, no team is entering the 2024 free agency with more cap space than the Washington Commanders' $96 million.

They will likely take a look at Fant, as current starter Logan Thomas, despite being a solid enough piece, will be 33 by the time the season starts and is also due to hit free agency.

Becoming more youthful at the position whilst also giving your rookie QB (should they draft one) more weapons can only improve the Commanders' offense going into next year.

#3, New England Patriots

Hunter Henry was a rare bright spot on the 2023 New England Patriots roster, amassing 419 yards and six touchdowns as they stumbled to a 4-13 finish.

During this offseason, long-time HC Bill Belichick departed Gillette Stadium, with former player Jerod Mayo taking over for 2024. They're likely entering rebuilding mode, and getting younger at tight end may be something Mayo is looking to do.

Fant is three years younger than Henry and has produced similar receiving numbers to Henry over the last few years, despite facing more competition for snaps.

The Patriots look set to draft a quarterback with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and pairing a rookie signal-caller with a solid piece like Noah Fant can only aid his development.