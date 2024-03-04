Nyheim Hines landing spots: 5 teams that should target RB as Bills look to move on

Nyheim Hines is looking to reboot his career after suffering an offseason ACL tear from a personal watercraft accident. However, he will be suiting up for another team as multiple reports confirmed that the Buffalo Bills will release the six-year NFL running back.

That decision ends Hines’ forgettable stint with the AFC East squad. The Bills traded for him in November 2022 while giving up Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick.

He played nine games for Buffalo, mainly as a return specialist, collecting 707 return yards and two touchdowns in 35 attempts. Hines added five catches for 53 yards and a touchdown.

While he did not play last season, it doesn’t mean he can’t contribute to an NFL team anymore. Now that he’s a free agent, here are teams that must seriously consider adding him to their roster.

5 teams that should sign Nyheim Hines

NFL teams looking to boost their running back rotation and special teams will benefit from signing Nyheim Hines. His return skills will be helpful for squads hoping to make more of an impact on that department.

#1 – Tennessee Titans

Aside from Derrick Henry, fellow running back Julius Chestnut is also a free agent. Therefore, Tennessee might lose two of their four RBs in rotation. While Tyjae Spears will likely take over from Henry as the starter, Hines can give him a breather, especially in obvious passing plays.

Likewise, Tennessee could use a hand in punt returning after averaging a measly 7.9 yards per attempt last season. That’s tied for the sixth-worst rate in 2023. Meanwhile, their 20.7 kickoff return average is the eighth-worst the previous year. Those numbers make it worthwhile for the Titans to bring in Nyheim Hines.

#2 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While the Buccaneers reached last season’s Divisional Round, they badly need improvements in their rushing attack and special teams. They averaged a league-worst 88.8 yards per game last season. Their kickoff returns are terrible, netting a sixth-worst 20.4 yards per attempt.

Aside from those depressing numbers, Chase Edmonds is a free agent. If they lose him or decide not to re-sign him, Nyheim Hines could take his place as Rachaad White’s backup. The Buccaneers’ $37.6 million cap space can comfortably accommodate Hines’ contract.

#3 – Minnesota Vikings

Even if Ty Chandler will likely take over as the lead running back, their rotation is shallow, especially if they lose Cam Akers in free agency. With Chandler and Alexander Mattison getting most of the snaps last season, the Vikings ranked 29th in average rushing yards per game (91.4).

Their punt returns aren’t good either, ranking 27th after collecting an average of 7.8 yards per try last season. Adding Nyheim Hines could help improve Minnesota’s performance in that aspect.

#4 – New York Giants

The Giants did reasonably well in the run game, averaging 110.2 yards per contest. However, they need help in special teams after averaging 19.2 yards per kickoff return and 8.9 yards per punt return. They must also revamp their backfield rotation because Matt Breida and Saquon Barkley will be free agents.

#5 – Kansas City Chiefs

Nyheim Hines is lucky if the two-time defending Super Bowl champions bring him in. However, his skill set makes sense, especially with Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire becoming free agents once the 2024 league year starts on March 13.

The Chiefs averaged 20.1 kickoff return yards per game, the NFL’s fifth-worst rate last season. Meanwhile, they are in the middle of the pack regarding punt returns at 9.3 yards per game. While adding Hines makes sense, the Chiefs only have $3.4 million in cap space.