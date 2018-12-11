Oakland Raiders fire general manager McKenzie

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 11 // 11 Dec 2018, 03:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Reggie McKenzie (right) with head coach Jon Gruden.

The Oakland Raiders have fired general manager Reggie McKenzie, the team announced on Monday.

McKenzie had served in the role since 2012 but leaves during a difficult season, the Raiders holding a league-worst 3-10 record despite Sunday's surprise 24-21 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Oakland thanked the 55-year-old - a linebacker in his playing days who was drafted by the franchise in 1985 when they were based in Los Angeles - in a short statement.

"We are grateful for everything Reggie has done for this organisation as a player, executive and member of the Raider family," the statement read.

"We wish the best for Reggie, June and the entire McKenzie family.

"The Raiders will immediately begin a search for a new front office executive and will have no further comment until that process is complete."

According to reports, McKenzie held a meeting with his scouts earlier on Monday and informed them he had been dismissed.

The Raiders, who are scheduled to move to Las Vegas in 2020, hold five first-round picks over the next two years.

They appointed Jon Gruden as head coach for a second time in January, having previously served in the role from 1998 until 2001 before he was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.