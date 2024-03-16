Packers free agency grades: Brian Gutekunst pulls off major move with Josh Jacobs

The Green Bay Packers don't often create headlines during the NFL free agency period. However, they have made two significant signings in 2024 free agency.

Let's examine the players in the first round of free agency with whom the Packers have reached agreements. Which of these signatures makes sense, and which, if any, are utterly bizarre?

Let's assign subjective grades to the Packers' offseason operations and assess which ones seem likely to succeed.

Grading Green Bay Packers free agency moves

Running back Josh Jacobs - Four years, $48 million

Grade: B

Josh Jacobs led the NFL in 2022 with 1,653 rushing yards. He did, however, have a dismal 2023 season due to a quad injury and an offense without a strong quarterback option.

Jacobs will be expected to shoulder a lot of responsibility with Aaron Jones' absence from the Packers' roster next season.

Now at only 26 years old, Josh Jacobs is a part of Green Bay's intriguing young offensive core, which also features quarterback Jordan Love, wide receivers Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed, and tight ends Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave.

Safety Xavier McKinney - Four-year, $67 million

Grade: A+

The 2023 safeties for the Green Bay Packers were among the club's least impressive positional units. The team signed Xavier McKinney to a reported four-year contract to solve the issue as soon as possible.

McKinney set career-best records with 116 tackles and 11 passes defensed with the New York Giants last season. He established himself as an exceptional tackler as well.

McKinney has demonstrated his ability to perform at any level at the safety position, and it is obvious that Green Bay wants him to play a key role in its defense going forward.

Below are the other free agency moves the Packers have made this offseason and their grades:

Released RB Aaron Jones - C

Released: LT David Bakhtiari - A

Re-signed TE Tyler Davis - C

Re-signed RB AJ Dillon - B

Re-signed LB Kristian Welch - B

Re-signed CB Keisean Nixon - B

Re-signed CB Corey Ballentine - B+

Overall Green Bay Packers offseason grade: B+

How many picks do the Packers have in the 2024 NFL draft?

The Green Bay Packers now have 11 draft picks total after obtaining three more compensatory picks to utilize in the 2024 NFL draft.

In addition, the Packers will have two selections in each of the second, third, sixth and seventh rounds of the draft.

The Green Bay Packers' 2024 draft spots are shown below:

Round 1 - No. 25 overall

Round 2 - No. 41 overall (from the New York Jets), No. 58 overall

Round 3 - No. 88 overall, No. 91 overall (from the Buffalo Bills)

Round 4 - No. 125 overall

Round 5 - No. 168 overall (compensatory pick)

Round 6 - No. 201 overall, No. 219 overall (compensatory pick)

Round 7 - No. 245 overall, No. 255 overall (compensatory pick)