Packers vs Giants Inactives: Who is out for Week 14 MNF?

The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants are the second game of the Monday Night Football doubleheader as Jordan Love and Co. look to win their fourth-straight game.

Coming off superb wins over the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs in back-to-back weeks, the Packers are looming large in their division.

The Giants themselves are coming off back-to-back wins against the Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots, so this game pits two in-form teams against each other.

But who will be on the field tonight, and who won't suit up?

NFL inactive today for Packers vs. Giants

Green Bay:

Christian Watson - OUT

Jaire Alexander - OUT

Aaron Jones - QUESTIONABLE

Darnell Savage Jr. - QUESTIONABLE

Eric Stokes - QUESTIONABLE

Quay Walker - QUESTIONABLE

New York:

Evan Neal - OUT

A'Shawn Robinson - QUESTIONABLE

Dexter Lawrence - QUESTIONABLE

Isaiah Simmons - QUESTIONABLE

Parris Campbell - QUESTIONABLE

Daniel Bellinger - QUESTIONABLE

Both teams are dealing with a host of injuries, and Green Bay, without Watson, could struggle, while the Giants have a host of players who are questionable and will likely be game-time decisions.

Who should you start today for Packers vs. Giants?

With Watson out, Romeu Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Tucker Kraft and AJ Dillion are the ones who could start for your fantasy team. For the Giants, Saquon Barkley and Jalin Hyatt will be key weapons for Tommy DeVito.

With both teams in good form (odd to say that about the Giants), this one could make for interesting viewing.

If it had Watson, Green Bay would have proven too strong, but with his absence, others like Doubs will need to step up.

With a win, Green Bay could move level with the Minnesota Vikings in the division, and while the Detroit Lions at 9-4 still look odds on to win the division, the Packers can still sneak into a WildCard spot if things go their way.

And it starts with beating the Giants at MetLife Stadium without Christan Watson.

Both teams have been playing winning football over the last couple of weeks, but who will maintain the rage and continue their winning ways?

Green Bay looks like a good bet to move to 7-6 on the season.