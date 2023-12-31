Packers vs Vikings weather report: What's in store on Week 17’s SNF showdown in Minneapolis?

The last NFL game of 2023 will take place on "Sunday Night Football" and pit the Minnesota Vikings against the Green Bay Packers.

Four of the Vikings' previous five games have ended in losses. Jaren Hall, the team's starting quarterback, is trying to ignite a late push for a postseason berth for Minnesota (7-8).

Regarding the Green Bay Packers (7-8), they have made every effort to be competitive in the first season following Aaron Rodgers' departure. The Packers' season has been mainly uneven, but they have won four of their past six games and are still in the running to qualify for the postseason.

The winner of the game between the Packers and the Vikings could still be able to make the playoffs next week, while the loser will be all but out of the running for the postseason.

What is the weather like on Sunday night at the U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis?

A wind gust of approximately 25 mph is predicted for Sunday night's Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers game. Later on in the game, though, it is anticipated that the wind will lessen.

It is predicted to be 40 degrees at kickoff, with a wind chill in the 20s — unfavorable circumstances for the passing and kicking games. But there's not a single probability of rain.

How to watch and stream Packers vs. Vikings in Week 17?

To secure a postseason berth, the Green Bay Packers must secure two victories and some assistance from other teams going into their final two games of the 2023 regular season.

After losing 30-24 to the Detroit Lions last Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings must win their two last games and hope for assistance from other teams to secure a postseason position.

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET is when Sunday Night Football will take place. The game will be broadcast on NBC and streamed live on Peacock, Sling TV and other platforms.

For the game, callers will be Melissa Stark (sideline reporter), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Mike Tirico (play-by-play).

Below are all the details you need to watch the game:

Date and Time: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Live stream: Peacock, FuboTV