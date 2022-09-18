Panthers vs Giants: Time, channel, live stream, & injury report

The Carolina Panthers and New York Giants will face each other on Sunday. The Giants will look to secure their second consecutive win of the season when they meet the Panthers in this Week 2 matchup.

The New York Giants will be overjoyed with their Week 1 win against the Tennessee Titans, where they won 21 - 20. The Panthers, on the other hand, are hungry for a win after tasting their first loss of the season against the Cleveland Browns. The battle between the two will see quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Baker Mayfield face off.

What time is the Panthers vs Giants Week 2 game?

The Carolina Panthers and New York Giants will face off on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET and will be played at the Giants' home ground, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

What channel is the Panthers vs Giants game on?

The Panthers vs Giants game will be broadcast live on FOX at 1:00 p.m EST. Pam Oliver will be on the mic, Joe Davis will feature for the play-by-play, and Daryl Johnston will be the color analyst.

Panthers vs Giants live streaming guide

The game can be streamed live on the FOX Sports app and NFL+. The free streaming option will be available on Fubo TV (Free trial). You can also listen to the game live on Radio: Sirius Radio (Channel 230 – Giants), SiriusXM Internet (Channel 804 – Panthers), Albany, NY (WPYX 106.5 FM), and Hartford, CT (WPOP 1410 AM).

Panthers vs Giants injury report

The New York Giants won't be starting with defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari this Sunday. Ojulari, with a calf injury, and Thibodeaux with a torn MCL are listed as questionable against the Carolina Panthers.

WR Kadarius Toney, who has a hamstring ailment, is also listed as questionable. Toney took part in Friday's practice session but was only seen for a limited period.

For the Carolina Panthers, CB Aaron Robinson (Appendicitis), CB Nick McCloud (Hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee), and S Jason Pinnock (Shoulder) will miss the Week 2 game on Sunday.

Panthers vs Giants head-to-head record

The Panthers and Giants have met 11 times. The first time they played against each other was in 1996, when the Panthers defeated the Seahawks 27 - 17. The Panthers are currently 6-5 against the Giants. If New York wins on Sunday, then it will be their second consecutive win against Carolina.

