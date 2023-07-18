Patrick Mahomes Madden 24 rating: Predicting Chiefs QB's numbers

Patrick Mahomes had a stellar 2022 NFL campaign with the Kansas City Chiefs. The quarterback led his team to Super Bowl glory, beating Jalen Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles in the big game.

Mahomes won the MVP award last season and the second overall in his career. Hence, it's safe to say that the quarterback's Madden 24 rating is bound to be among the best in the NFL.

Mahomes is the cream of the crop among signal callers in the league, and we expect the 27-year-old to have an overall rating of 99 in Madden 24. Some of his attributes like accuracy and awareness might get a boost thanks to his displays with the Chiefs last year.

Moreover, Mahomes worked on his stamina, endurance, and toughness, which was visible throughout the campaign. It won't be surprising if there is an upward spike in some of his features for the newest edition of the simulation game.

Patrick Mahomes' stats in the 2022 NFL season

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs all the way to Super Bowl success last season. The quarterback finished the regular season with a staggering 5,250 yards on 435 pass completions and 41 touchdowns.

Mahomes also notched up 358 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground, leading the Chiefs to a 14-3 record and finishing as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The signal caller continued his stellar run in the playoffs, leading Kansas City to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round. Mahomes put up 195 yards on 22 passes and two touchdowns to take down Trevor Lawrence's side.

The Chiefs then edged past the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game. Mahomes recorded another sublime outing with 326 yards and two touchdowns, leading his side to the Super Bowl.

At the final hurdle against Jalen Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes threw for 181 yards and three touchdowns on 21 passes as Kansas City came up trumps with a 38-35 win to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

The aim for Mahomes and the Chiefs in 2023 will be to continue their dominance in the league and build on their dynasty.

