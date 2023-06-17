Patrick Mahomes’ mother Randi sends ‘Satanic pedophiles’ warning through Fast X star Tyrese Gibson

Patrick Mahomes's mother, Randi Mahomes, recently posted a strong warning on her Instagram stories, courtesy of Tyrese Gibson. The mother of the reigning NFL regular season and Super Bowl game MVP screenshotted a recent video of Tyrese Gibson and shared it with her followers.

In the picture, she wrote, "They are trying to normalize the devil." She has never shied away from this topic in her years in the spotlight as the Kansas City Chiefs superstar's mother. She also applauded Gibson, thanking him for speaking the truth and reminding him that Jesus loves him.

What did Tyrese Gibson say that caught Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi's attention?

Randi Mahomes got the quote and image from Tyrese Gibson's interview on Big Boy's Neighborhood, where he was expected to promote the new Fast X movie and his new album. However, Gibson flipped the script and said the following.

"As much as I'm supposed to be promoting his movie and talking about my album, we compete right now," Gibson said. "Because they are trying to normalize the devil, they are trying to populate. The devil is on the main stage at award shows and in every video, and yeah, man signs and symbols."

"And I say, you know what, we need to stop treating our relationship with Jesus like the little buddy that you talk to you before you go to bed at night and not be more vocal about all the things that God means to us and all of the things that God has brought us through because there's been a lot of moments that you didn't post about."

Josiah David Moody @JxsiahM Tyrese Gibson: "[Hollywood] is trying to normalize the devil" Tyrese Gibson: "[Hollywood] is trying to normalize the devil" https://t.co/LYgbCzztMB

"Yeah. They going above and beyond to promote the devil, and it's pissing me off because it used to be that devil worshippers used to be real secretive,” Gibson added.

Ending the discussion, Gibson had gospel singer Kim Burrell close things out with a prayer. In other news, Tyrese Gibson has been having an incredible 2023, featuring in the latest iteration of the blockbuster movie series Fast X and releasing his seventh solo album, "Beautiful Pain."

