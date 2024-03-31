Patrick Peterson landing spots: 3 Teams that should target veteran CB

Patrick Peterson is a potential first-ballot Hall of Famer, and the LSU Tigers alum has enjoyed a career that most cornerbacks can only dream of. Peterson has earned three first-team All-Pro nods, eight Pro Bowl selections, and numerous other accolades, including a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

However, in recent years, his stock has fallen, and it sees him approach the 2024 NFL season as a free agent.

So, without further ado, let's look at three teams that could benefit from adding the experienced CB to their roster.

Best Patrick Peterson landing spots

1. Arizona Cardinals

Patrick Peterson enjoyed the best years of his career in Arizona and only left after the 2020 NFL season. The Cardinals have since become a below-average defensive side and could add some seasoned campaigners on that side of the ball.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon knows a thing about getting the best out of veteran defenders, and that's what Peterson needs at this career stage.

He'll compete with Sean Murphy-Bunting for snaps, and it's a favorable contest for the perennial Pro Bowler.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Peterson is in the later stages of a distinguished career, so it's only natural that his next move should be one that'll give him the chance to earn his first Super Bowl ring.

Peterson could do a job on the John Harbaugh-led Baltimore Ravens, with the side needing significant reinforcements at the cornerback position.

The Ravens are as stacked as they come, but they could add an experienced cornerback to their roster. That's where Peterson and his decade's excellence come in.

Furthermore, Peterson could mentor the Ravens just in case the team drafts a lockdown cornerback in the 2024 NFL Draft.

3. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have made some smart moves in free agency to shore up their impressive 2023 defense. However, there's still a gaping hole at the cornerback position.

Peterson might not be the player he once was, but it'll still be a tall order to get past him one-on-one.

The Browns have one of the most expensive rosters in the league, so they don't have too much money to spend on young cornerbacks. Hence, Peterson could prove to be an inspired signing.

The Browns made the postseason in 2023 with a just-off-the-couch Joe Flacco; imagine what they could do with an injury-free Deshaun Watson.