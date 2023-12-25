Patriots 2024 NFL Draft order: How does Week 16 win vs Broncos affect New England's picking position

Losing their remaining regular season games could have given the New England Patriots a favorable position in the 2024 NFL Draft. Staying at three wins strengthens their case for the top overall selection in next year's rookie draft.

But the Patriots, fighting for pride on the road, defeated the Denver Broncos, a team with playoff aspirations, in Week 16. While that victory is a good morale booster, it does affect New England's spot in the draft order.

2024 NFL Draft order: Top 10 teams picking in the first round

Unlike the NBA and the NHL, which have a draft lottery, and MLB with an amateur and a Rule 5 draft, the National Football League has a more straightforward approach to determining the sequence of the upcoming draft's opening round.

They base it on the team's record from the previous season, with the worst squad getting the top overall pick. The second-worst gets number two, and so on.

The NFL uses that system to put non-playoff teams in order. Meanwhile, teams participating in the postseason fall in the draft depending on their elimination. Therefore, the conference championship losers select at numbers 29 and 30, the Super Bowl runner-up at 31, and the Super Bowl winner at 32.

While that's the NFL's guidelines, trades can alter the teams selecting in every round. Rebuilding teams might trade up to have two or more first-round picks. Meanwhile, legitimate contenders could trade down because of their solid roster.

But without any new trades, the Patriots' victory over the Broncos affects their draft position. That win has them at number four with two games left to play.

As of Week 16, the Carolina Panthers have the top pick with their 2-13 record. However, the Chicago Bears will get that selection because they traded with the Carolina Panthers last year.

The Bears traded the 2023 first-overall pick to the Panthers, allowing them to draft Bryce Young. In return, the Bears received Carolina's first-rounder in 2024, three other picks, and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

After the Panthers' pick (which the Bears will eventually get) are the Arizona Cardinals at 3-12. Then, the Washington Commanders move to the third spot after the Patriots' win. While Washington and New England have the same standing (4-11), the Commanders take the third spot due to a weaker strength of schedule in 2023.

The Patriots draft fourth, while the Tennessee Titans are next at number five. Following the Titans are the Los Angeles Chargers with the sixth overall pick, the New York Giants at seven, and the Bears again at number eight. The New York Jets (9th) and the Las Vegas Raiders (10th) complete the top ten.

Here's a rundown of the first ten picks in the 2024 NFL Draft as of Week 16 of the 2023 season:

Carolina Panthers (traded to Chicago Bears) - 2-13 Arizona Cardinals - 3-12 Washington Commanders - 4-11 New England Patriots - 4-11 Tennessee Titans - 5-10 Los Angeles Chargers - 5-10 New York Giants - 5-9 Chicago Bears - 6-9 New York Jets - 6-9 Las Vegas Raiders - 6-8

Patriots remaining 2023 schedule

While teams with playoff aspirations are also jockeying for spots to extend their season, teams at the bottom of the standings also "battle" for better draft picks.

The Patriots are in the midst of the latter competition, with Weeks 17 and 18 approaching. After winning two of their last three games, New England will finish the regular season against their AFC East division rivals.

They have the Buffalo Bills on the road next week, followed by a home game versus the New York Jets in their season finale.