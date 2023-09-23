Patriots vs. Jets weather report: Tropical cyclone could spell doom for Week 3 showdown

In the third round of the NFL regular season in 2023, the New York Jets are scheduled to face the New England Patriots in a pivotal game. However, the weather forecast has indicated that a tropical cyclone may disrupt the game's course.

One of the most devastating meteorological occurrences is the tropical cyclone. They are powerful circular hurricanes with maximum sustained winds surpassing 119 kph and significant rainfall that develop over warm tropical waters.

After two games, the Patriots are yet to secure their first victory of the season. The Jets, on the other hand, will hope to turn things around after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 30-10 in their Week 2 game.

A gloomy weather forecast might make a big difference in this must-win game for both teams.

This kind of severe condition is expected during this period of year because it is still the season for hurricanes. The wind and rain may significantly impact the game.

We all know that adverse conditions favor defense and restrict offensive plays. In this weather, teams prefer to utilize their resources more cautiously, choosing more rushing plays and fewer passing attempts to prevent turnovers.

Due to this circumstance, the game might see more input from players like Breece Hall, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Ezekiel Elliott. The two teams can be forced to depend mainly on these players' running abilities.

Latest update on Patriots vs. Jets weather report:

As per the latest update, there's a decent chance of rain during the game. Winds are projected in the range of 15 mph to 30 mph.

How to watch Patriots vs Jets

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Stadium: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV channel: CBN

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Streaming: FuboTV, Paramount+, DAZN (Canada)

American television viewers can catch the action live on CBS with the following broadcast crew on duty: Tracy Wolfson on the sidelines, Tony Romo providing color commentary, and Jim Nantz calling play-by-play.

Live streaming is available on FuboTV, which gives new subscribers a seven-day free trial. It features all the broadcasting networks in addition to ESPN and NFL Network.