Pete Carroll replacements: 5 best candidates Seahawks should target for 2024

Well, the Seattle Seahawks' decision to move on from head coach Pete Carroll was no one's bingo card, yet here we are. The Seahawks announced that Carroll would no longer be the head coach. However, they did say in a statement that he would be moving into an advisory role with the organization.

As the saying goes, when one door closes, another opens, and Seattle has a rather enticing job opening.

So, who are the five candidates the Seahawks could pursue to replace Pete Carroll as head coach next season?

# 5 - Ben Johnson - Detroit Lions offensive coordinator

Johnson is the flavor of the month. Given what he has done with the Detroit Lions' offense, he could be a solid candidate for Seattle.

He is young, 37, and could settle in Seattle for the next decade if things go right. He is definitely on the top of every team's wishlist.

# 4 - Mike Macdonald - Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator

What Macdonald has done in Baltimore is nothing short of praiseworthy. With him alongside Devon Witherspoon, Boye Mafe, Julian Love and Jarran Reed, the Seahawks could become a stellar defensive team again.

# 3 - Mike Vrabel

Vrabel will be high on everyone's wishlist, and with Carroll out, the former Tennessee Titans head coach could seamlessly transition.

Of course, reports suggest that if Bill Belichick is out in New England, Vrabel could be a Patriot. But the Seahawks would be fools not to at least test the waters with a phone call.

# 2 - Eric Bieniemy - Washington Commanders offensive coordinator/assistant head coach

Bieniemy has overseen Sam Howell and the Commanders offense this season. And with new owner Josh Harris on a head coaching hunt, Bieniemy might miss out.

Seattle is looking to draft Geno Smith's successor. And what better offensive mind to teach him than a guy who worked with Patrick Mahomes and helped him win Super Bowls?

# 1 - Dan Quinn - Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

With Carroll out, the Seahawks would want the mastermind behind the Legion of Boom defense.

Dan Quinn has turned the Cowboys' defense into a top unit in the league. And with strong Seattle ties, it almost seems too good to be true for Quinn not to return to the NFC West.

Although he has unfinished business in Dallas, the No. 1 candidate to replace Carroll can be Quinn.