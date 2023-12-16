Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts injury report Week 15: Latest on Kenny Pickett, Jonathan Taylor, and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts face off in Week 15 of the 2023 season. Both franchises enter the game with 7-6 records and will be looking to punch in their playoff tickets in the coming weeks.

The Steelers are fresh off a surprise 21-18 loss against the New England Patriots in Week 14, a game where they were expected to pile on misery on Bill Belichick's much-maligned side. On the other hand, the Indianapolis Colts lost their first game in five when they suffered a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was tied at 14-14 at a stage but ended up in a 34-14 score in favor of Jake Browning and company.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: NFL Network

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Could Raiders land a QB next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report for Week 15

According to the Pittsburgh Steelers' official website, there are currently 11 players on the injury report. Of these 11, franchise QB Kenny Pickett has been ruled out with an ankle injury, while guard Isaac Seumalo is questionable due to a shoulder injury.

The rest of the players on the injury report are not assigned, and their statuses would be more precise in the hours leading to the game.

Kenny Pickett's injury status

According to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kenny Pickett has been ruled out of their Week 15 fixture against the Indianapolis Colts. The skillful passer suffered an ankle injury and couldn't practice with the squad throughout the week.

Pickett is putting up a stat line of 2,070 passing yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions for the season. He will be replaced by backup QB Mitch Trubisky for the game.

Indianapolis Colts injury report for Week 15

As for the Colts, they have nine players on the injury report coming into the game.

Two of these nine players have been officially ruled out of participating in Week 15. They are star running back Jonathan Taylor and offensive tackle Braden Smith. The players are dealing with thumb and knee injuries, respectively. They missed every practice session this week and thus, won't play against the Steelers on Saturday.

Jonathan Taylor's injury status

Indianapolis superstar running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out of the Colts' Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced that Taylor would be sitting out the game to focus on his recovery from a thumb injury.

Taylor has been out of action since suffering the injury in his team's Week 12 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's set to miss his third straight game as a result.

Josh Dobbs or Jake Browning? Check out our experts' projections for Week 15 Fantasy Football