Playoff fantasy football WR rankings: CeeDee Lamb tops the list

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jan 11, 2024 00:47 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
Fantasy football WR rankings for NFL Playoffs

Playoff fantasy football is a unique format that has recently been growing in popularity. It is basically run in the same way as traditional season-long leagues, suh as in scoring settings and roster formats, but also comes with a major twist. As teams are eliminated from the NFL Playoffs, their players become unavailable in fantasy football.

This concept requires a ton of additional strategy on draft day because managers need to construct their rosters accordingly. They generally want to target players on teams that they believe can make a deep postseason run. In the final round for the Super Bowl, just two teams will be competing, significantly reducing the available player options.

While wide receivers represent the deepest position in fantasy football by a wide margin, managers must still approach them with potential team results being one of the biggest factors to their outlook and draft ranking. The bye week also needs to be factored in as players from the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens can't be used in starting lineups for the Wild Card round.

This creates an interesting strategical dilemma for wide receivers like Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Zay Flowers in drafts. They have the best odds of making a deep run in the postseason, increasing their fantasy value, but managers will need to draft other options to replace them in the openeing round.

CeeDee Lamb tops the rankings because of this, as the Dallas Cowboys do play in Wild Card weekend, but also have a strong chance to advance multiple rounds. The Buffalo Bills are in a similar situation, making Stefon Diggs another elite draft target, despite his fantasy regression late in the 2023 season.

Balancing all of these situations helps to produce the playoff fantasy football rankings. Here's how the wide receiver position stacks up for this unique format with the NFL Playoffs just days away.

WR rankings for playoff fantasy football

  1. CeeDee Lamb
  2. Deebo Samuel
  3. Cooper Kupp
  4. Stefon Diggs
  5. Brandon Aiyuk
  6. Tyreek Hill
  7. Mike Evans
  8. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  9. Puka Nacua
  10. Rashee Rice
  11. Zay Flowers
  12. AJ Brown
  13. Amari Cooper
  14. Nico Collins
  15. Jaylen Waddle
  16. Odell Beckham Jr.
  17. Gabe Davis
  18. Chris Godiwn
  19. DeVonta Smith
  20. Brandin Cooks
  21. Elijah Moore
  22. Jayden Reed
  23. Jameson Williams
  24. George Pickens
  25. Justin Watson
  26. Khalil Shakir
  27. Rashod Bateman
  28. Noah Brown
  29. Romeo Doubs
  30. Demarcus Robinson
  31. Diontae Johnson
  32. Josh Reynolds
  33. Kadarius Toney
  34. Christian Watson
  35. Robert Woods
  36. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  37. Julio Jones
  38. Cedrick Wilson
  39. Michael Gallup
  40. Skyy Moore

