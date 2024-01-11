Playoff fantasy football WR rankings: CeeDee Lamb tops the list

Playoff fantasy football is a unique format that has recently been growing in popularity. It is basically run in the same way as traditional season-long leagues, suh as in scoring settings and roster formats, but also comes with a major twist. As teams are eliminated from the NFL Playoffs, their players become unavailable in fantasy football.

This concept requires a ton of additional strategy on draft day because managers need to construct their rosters accordingly. They generally want to target players on teams that they believe can make a deep postseason run. In the final round for the Super Bowl, just two teams will be competing, significantly reducing the available player options.

While wide receivers represent the deepest position in fantasy football by a wide margin, managers must still approach them with potential team results being one of the biggest factors to their outlook and draft ranking. The bye week also needs to be factored in as players from the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens can't be used in starting lineups for the Wild Card round.

This creates an interesting strategical dilemma for wide receivers like Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Zay Flowers in drafts. They have the best odds of making a deep run in the postseason, increasing their fantasy value, but managers will need to draft other options to replace them in the openeing round.

CeeDee Lamb tops the rankings because of this, as the Dallas Cowboys do play in Wild Card weekend, but also have a strong chance to advance multiple rounds. The Buffalo Bills are in a similar situation, making Stefon Diggs another elite draft target, despite his fantasy regression late in the 2023 season.

Balancing all of these situations helps to produce the playoff fantasy football rankings. Here's how the wide receiver position stacks up for this unique format with the NFL Playoffs just days away.

WR rankings for playoff fantasy football

CeeDee Lamb Deebo Samuel Cooper Kupp Stefon Diggs Brandon Aiyuk Tyreek Hill Mike Evans Amon-Ra St. Brown Puka Nacua Rashee Rice Zay Flowers AJ Brown Amari Cooper Nico Collins Jaylen Waddle Odell Beckham Jr. Gabe Davis Chris Godiwn DeVonta Smith Brandin Cooks Elijah Moore Jayden Reed Jameson Williams George Pickens Justin Watson Khalil Shakir Rashod Bateman Noah Brown Romeo Doubs Demarcus Robinson Diontae Johnson Josh Reynolds Kadarius Toney Christian Watson Robert Woods Marquez Valdes-Scantling Julio Jones Cedrick Wilson Michael Gallup Skyy Moore