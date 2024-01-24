Playoff fantasy football WR rankings for conference championships: Amon-Ra St. Brown looks to keep rolling

Playoff fantasy football leagues require more strategy than traditional season-long formats. Whether managers are participating in standard postseason leagues or survival formats, they must account for the shrinking player pool as each round passes. As teams are eliminated from the NFL playoffs, their players become unavailable for fantasy lineups, so managers must plan accordingly.

Traditional playoff fantasy football leagues host a draft before the start of the postseason. The catch is that managers must draft players from teams that make a deep run into the playoffs. As the conference championships are set to take place on Sunday, just four teams remain. Managers without players on these four teams will have a difficult time submitting a full lineup.

The same dilemma exists in survival formats, but in a bit of a different way. In these leagues, managers can only use each player once for the entire duration of the playoffs. If they already loaded their previous lineups with players from the four teams competing this weekend, they will find it difficult to post a strong lineup for the conference championships as well as in the Super Bowl for the final week.

While wide receivers are easily the deepest position in playoff fantasy football, they still require the same strategic approach as every other position. It won't be hard to find receivers to plug into a lineup each week, but being without some of the top options in each round will make it unlikely to win a league in the end. The timing of choosing each option is what makes playoff fantasy football leagues so entertaining.

Amon-Ra St.Brown tops the list of wide receivers for the conference championships. He has scored five touchdowns in his past six games and has also exceeded 100 yards in four of them. Brandon Aiyuk also makes for a strong choice this week, especially with Deebo Samuel dealing with an injury. If Samuel is limited or ruled out, Aiyuk will likely see a massive target share.

All of these types of situations, as well as each wide receiver's direct weekly matchup, were taken into careful consideration to produce the following positional rankings for this week in playoff fantasy football. They can be useful in all postseason formats, as well as for DFS players.

WR rankings for playoff fantasy football in conference championships

Amon-Ra St. Brown Brandon Aiyuk Rashee Rice Zay Flowers Deebo Samuel Josh Reynolds Odell Beckham Jr. Jameson Williams Jauan Jennings Marquez Valdes-Scantling Rashod Bateman Justin Watson