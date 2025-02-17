Predictions for 2025 NFL franchise tag: Tee Higgins a candidate for second consecutive offseason

The NFL franchise tag gives all teams an opportunity to essentially lock up one of their pending free agents on a one-year fixed contract. It offers an alternative to allowing that specific player to leave the team during free agency without having to sign them to a long-term deal.

Tee Higgins is one of the leading candidates to receive the franchise tag this year from the Cincinnati Bengals. They used this strategy on him last year, and with Ja'Marr Chase also seeking a contract extension this offseason, they may again go this route with Higgins.

Last year's tag paid Higgins $21.8 million, but his number will go up significantly if they choose to tag him again this year. The salary is expensive and non-negotiable, but it eliminates a long-term commitment.

This could be why the Bengals choose to use it on Higgins again if they decline to extend both of their wide receivers, with Chase expected to get one of the largest contracts in NFL history for the position.

How does NFL franchise tag work?

Tee Higgins

All NFL teams are permitted to use their franchise tag on one player during the offseason. It can only be used on a player who is a pending free agent and comes in the form of a one-year contract at a fixed rate.

Placing the tag on a player eliminates them from the free agency pool and keeps their rights exclusively with their current team. They can sign the tag and play out another season, continue to negotiate a long-term contract, or request to be traded, but the team remains in control of them for the upcoming season.

Calculating the value of the NFL franchise tag is based on the average of the top-five highest paid players at their position across the past five years. They can also be paid 120% of their salary from the season before if that amount is higher.

In Tee Higgins' case, this means that he would make approximately $26 million in 2025 if the Bengals choose to place their franchise tag on him again.

2025 NFL franchise tag predictions

Teams are not required to place their franchise tag on any of their pending free agents. It is completely optional and is generally reserved for star players whom a team is reluctant to give a long-term deal to. Many teams will avoid giving it to any of their players due to the high salary that comes with it and short-term nature of the solution.

Here are the teams most likely to place their 2025 NFL franchise tag on a specific player:

Cincinnati Bengals - Tee Higgins

Kansas City Chiefs - Trey Smith

Baltimore Ravens - Ronnie Stanley

Philadelphia Eagles - Zack Baun

Miami Dolphins - Jevon Holland

