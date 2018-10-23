×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Raiders send Cooper to Cowboys for first-round pick

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    23 Oct 2018, 02:29 IST
Amari-Cooper-112617-USNews-Getty-FTR
Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper joined the Dallas Cowboys on Monday after the Oakland Raiders traded the receiver for a first-round draft pick.

The 24-year-old has been in the concussion protocol since the Raiders' loss to the Seattle Seahawks in London last week but, with Oakland on a bye for Week 7 and the Cowboys for Week 8, he should be ready to take the field against the Tennessee Titans on November 5.

Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie announced the trade and claimed it was a deal he could not pass up.

"It was an opportunity that I felt I couldn't pass on," McKenzie said. "To get a first-round pick, in this business here, I thought was invaluable. It's something that I felt like I had to do moving forward for this organisation.

"I love Amari. I just felt when I got a call from [Cowboys chief executive] Stephen Jones this morning, he put it on the table, what he wanted to do, and he wanted the player, and he gave me the pick. That's what it came down to."

Cooper, the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, has just 22 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown in his first six games this season.

Omnisport
NEWS
Cowboys, Ravens dominate as Pats beat Chiefs in NFL classic
RELATED STORY
Cowboys, Ravens lose after missed kicks in final seconds
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Football: Hot Take Predictions for Every AFC West...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Cornerbacks of All Time
RELATED STORY
2018 NFL preview: Storylines to follow in the new season
RELATED STORY
NFL training camp 2018: Five under-the-radar rookies to...
RELATED STORY
NFL Week 4: Preview
RELATED STORY
Ranking the Greatest NFL Dynasties in History
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: Week 1 - Studs and Duds
RELATED STORY
Browns send former first-round pick Coleman to Bills
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us