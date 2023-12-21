Rams-Saints weather report: What's in store for Week 16 TNF at SoFi Stadium?

On Thursday Night Football in Week 16, the Los Angeles Rams will host the New Orleans Saints for their final regular season home game at SoFi Stadium.

This game will have a significant impact on the NFC playoffs. While the loser is not out of the running, they will forfeit being in the driving seat of their postseason destiny and will require outside assistance to advance.

Furthermore, both sides have strong momentum going into this match. The goal for the Saints is to win three straight games while the Rams aim to win five of their last six.

The game will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium. Let's now examine the projected weather for the NFC matchup.

What is the weather like in SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, on Thursday night?

Oddstrader reports that Inglewood's weather for the New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams Thursday night football game at SoFi Stadium will be "clear" with a 25.8% chance of rain, a maximum temperature of 60.7 degrees, and wind gusts up to 7.2 mph.

Although projections are subject to alter fast, the current picture is certainly better than that of many other games that are expected to get underway in Week 16.

Fans should prepare for the possibility that the Thursday Night Football game will be played under partly overcast skies. The weather shouldn't affect how the games go though, as New Orleans and Los Angeles battle for a crucial victory that will increase their chances of making the playoffs.

NFL Week 16 TNF: How to watch Rams vs Saints live

The Thursday night matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints is certain to be exciting because both teams are fighting for a postseason position.

On Thursday, December 21, the Rams and Saints will play at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Fans with an Amazon Prime subscription will be able to watch the game on Prime Video, but it will not be broadcast on television.

For that game, Al Michaels will call the plays, while Kirk Herbstreit will accompany him in the commentary booth as the color commentator. From the sidelines, Kaylee Hartung will provide analysis.

Fans who are unable to watch the game on Amazon can watch live Thursday Night Football games on other streaming services such as NFL+, FuboTV, and SlingTV.

Below are all the specifics regarding how to watch the game:

Date and Time: Thursday, Dec. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California

TV: N/A

Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)