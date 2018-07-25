Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rams sign Todd Gurley to $60m four-year extension

ToddGurley-Cropped
Todd Gurley celebrates his touchdown at Twickenham

Todd Gurley has signed a four-year extension to his contract with the Los Angeles Rams that could be worth up to $60million.

The deal includes $45m guaranteed and will keep the running back in LA through to 2023.

The Rams had previously picked up the fifth-year option on Gurley's contract in April.

Gurley, who turns 24 next month, was selected by the Rams with the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

The All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl rusher racked up over 2,000 yards from scrimmage last season with 19 total touchdowns, becoming the 11th different player in NFL history to post those numbers in a single season.

Gurley's efforts in 2017 helped the Rams to the NFC West title with an 11-5 record, before they went down to the Atlanta Falcons in the Wild Card round.

Omnisport
NEWS
