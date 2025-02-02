Ranking 5 active NFL TEs yet to win a Super Bowl

The Super Bowl offers all players, regardless of position, a unique opportunity to cement their legacies in NFL history, but not all of them achieve it. This includes the tight end position, which doesn't always get the most love in the NFL, so winning a ring can be a career-defining moment.

The most elite tight ends will contribute to their offenses as blockers, but also excel as receivers, which is where they catch the eye. Here are the five best players in this position who have yet to win a ring.

Best active NFL TEs to never win Super Bowl ring

Hockenson and Kittle

#5 - Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert has been one of the most underrated tight ends in the NFL, likely due to the Philadelphia Eagles' wealth of offensive weapons. Despite this, he has managed to average more than 60 receptions and nearly 750 yards per season during his career so far. He will be playing in his second Super Bowl in the past three seasons this year, so a signature performance can elevate his status.

#4 - Trey McBride

Trey McBride has quickly become one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL during his three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He has increased his output every year, culminating in a Pro Bowl selection for the 2024 NFL season. His career-best season included an impressive 111 receptions for 1,146 yards.

#3 - TJ Hockenson

TJ Hockenson has struggled to stay healthy during his career with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, but he has been elite when on the field. In each of his past two completed seasons not shortened by injuries, he has recorded at least 85 receptions for 900 yards, and five touchdowns. He has also totaled 23 touchdowns in just 82 career games.

#2 - Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews has been the most consistently reliable receiver for the Baltimore Ravens during his career, despite playing the tight end position. In seven years with the team, he is averaging 71 receptions for 904 yards and eight touchdowns per season. This consistency has earned him a first-team All-Pro selection and three trips to the Pro Bowl, but he has yet to appear in a Super Bowl.

#1 - George Kittle

George Kittle has been one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL during his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers. He is the active player closest to Travis Kelce in career accomplishments, though Kittle has never won a Super Bowl. He has won two NFC Championships and been selected to five All-Pro teams, so a ring is the only thing missing to achieve legendary status.

