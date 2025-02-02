Ranking 5 active NFL WRs yet to win a Super Bowl

The Super Bowl provides an opportunity for many elite players to potentially become NFL legends. This includes wide receivers, especially with the emergence of the modern passing game where they are more important factors than ever. Here are the best active players in this position who have yet to win their first ring.

#5 - Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers won a ring when Aaron Rodgers was their starting quarterback, but it was before Davante Adams arrived four years later. He has never had the opportunity to play in the big game, and despite his excellent career, it continued with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets. He has exceeded 100 receptions and 1,100 yards five times with 103 career touchdowns.

#4 - Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been selected as a first-team all-pro in each of the past two seasons with the Detroit Lions. He has done so by totaling 234 receptions for 2,778 yards and 22 TDs. He has helped the Lions become legitimate Super Bowl contenders, but they suffered disappointing playoff losses in both of them.

#3 - CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb has exceeded 1,100 receiving yards in each of the past four years with the Dallas Cowboys, with more than 100 receptions in each of the last three seasons. This includes leading the NFL with 135 in 2023 before playing most of the 2024 season without starting QB Dak Prescott. The Cowboys have been competitive but have yet to make it past the divisional round in his career.

#2 - Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase made a Super Bowl appearance three years ago with the Cincinnati Bengals but they were defeated by the LA Rams. He has yet to return to another one since; however, he has emerged as one of the most dominant WRs in the entire NFL. This includes winning the rare receiving triple crown during his incredible 2024 season.

#1 - Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson is off to one of the best starts by any wide receiver in NFL history. He has exceeded 1,000 yards in each of his five seasons, with at least 1,400 yards in four of them. He has also totaled 40 TDs and is averaging 99 receptions per year, although he hasn't played in a Super Bowl.

