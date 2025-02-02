Ranking 5 viral moments from Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast ahead of Super Bowl clash in New Orleans

Travis Kelce and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's podcast "New Heights" has become one of the most popular in the sports genre. Their commentary on current sports news and game recaps has fans tuning in each week.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has had quite a few hilarious moments throughout his tenure as a podcast co-host. Whether it was the start of his relationship with Taylor Swift or his inability to recognize NFL head coaches, Kelce has gone viral a few times for his commentary.

5 times Travis Kelce has gone viral on "New Heights" podcast

#5. Travis Kelce chugged a beer after receiving college diploma

In April 2024, Travis and Jason Kelce hosted a live edition of their "New Heights" podcast at their alma mater, the University of Cincinnati. At the end of the live podcast show, Travis and Jason received their bachelor's degrees from the university years after they had completed their studies.

The Chiefs tight end immediately chugged a beer after receiving his diploma, which received quite a reaction from the live audience. The moment circulated on social media immediately.

#4. Travis Kelce revealed that Taylor Swift listens to "New Heights" every week

After clinching the AFC Championship title for the third consecutive season, Travis Kelce made a revelation about a big fan of the show. "New Heights" producer Brandon Borders recounted his first time meeting Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game. He raved about how great she was and was complimentary of the podcast.

Then, Kelce revealed that Swift listens to the "New Heights" podcast every week. That clip instantly circulated on social media as fans love any update on Swift and Kelce.

"She listens every week," Kelce said.

#3. Travis Kelce's surprising mentality around Chiefs' success

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end went viral recently for revealing his thoughts on his team's success. On the "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce said that the Chiefs are headed to their seventh consecutive AFC Championship game and how impressive it is.

The tight end said that if his team doesn't meet those expectations, he feels like a failure. His brother and some people on social media were shocked to hear about his mindset on his team.

“It’s either that or I’m a failure,” Kelce said.

#2. Travis Kelce fails to recognize and name NFL head coaches

One of the funniest and most viral moments in the history of the "New Heights" podcast came in March 2023. The NFL head coaches had their annual meetings, and a photo of all in attendance was posted. It was then that Jason Kelce asked his brother to name each coach.

The clip of Travis Kelce unable to name the NFL head coaches, or in some cases even recognize that they were in the league, quickly went viral. Josh McDaniels, who was the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, was one of the head coaches he was unable to identify.

“I’m the worst with names but I can name teams," Kelce said.

#1. Travis Kelce revealed he was unable to give Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet

Now seen as one of the most popular couples on the planet, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship didn't begin as the Chiefs tight end had hoped. In July 2023, the three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end revealed that he had attended Swift's concert at Arrowhead Stadium and brought a friendship bracelet with his number, hoping to meet her.

He told his brother that he soon found out she doesn't do "meet and greets" before concerts to preserve her singing voice for the three-hour-long concert.

