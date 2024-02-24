Ranking the top 10 RB prospects in the 2024 NFL draft feat. Blake Corum, Audric Estime & more

The 2024 NFL draft is set to kick off on April 25 in Detroit and will take place over the course of three days. This is always one of the most important events of every offseason due to its massive impact on roster construction. Teams will have the ability to address holes on their rosters, while also building for the future by adding prospects in the draft.

As teams analyze all of their potential options and prepare their draft boards, running back will be one of the most interesting positions to keep an eye on. This position has seen its value significantly change in recent years as most teams have adopted the committee approach to their running backs. Rather than featuring a singular player, most offenses use a variety of options.

The shift in running back philosophy has resulted in the top prospects being selected later than used to. Running backs were once among the most popular players to target at the top of the draft, but now it's rare to see many, if any at all, selected in the first round.

That doesn't change the fact that several of them can make a major impact on the team that selects them in the 2024 NFL draft.

Blake Corum is one of the key names to keep an eye on this year as he has been one of the most productive rushers in college football. One of his only concerns is that he hasn't contributed much as a receiver, which is extremely desirable in the modern version of NFL offenses. If he can prove capable of this skill before the 2024 NFL draft, his already high value could skyrocket.

Another player with a similar skillset is Audric Estime, who like Corum, did most of his work between the tackles as a power rusher. Almost every team in the NFL likes to carry a variety of rushing styles, so power runners like these can surely find a place in an offensive scheme.

Will Shipley is an example of the other end of the spectrum, as he is an excellent receiver out of the backfield, but his ability to pound the ball inside could be a concern. With prolific passing schemes taking over the NFL, his skill set will likely be useful in the right system.

While some teams prefer to target specialists that fit into their committee approach to play particular roles, others may be seeking all-around skillsets. Jonathon Brooks and Trey Benson are probably the most well-rounded backs this year.

With all of the different skill sets to consider, here is how the top 10 running backs stack up in the 2024 NFL draft class.

RB rankings for 2024 NFL draft

Trey Benson, Florida State Seminoles Bucky Irving, Oregon Ducks Jonathon Brooks, Texas Longhorns Blake Corum, Michigan Wolverines Dillon Johnson, Washington Huskies Audric Estime, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Ray Davis, Kentucky Wildcats Will Shipley, Clemson Tigers Daijun Edwards, Georgia Bulldogs Braelon Allen, Wisconsin Badgers