Ranking top 3 DEs the Browns must target as Myles Garrett’s potential replacement in 2025 NFL draft 

Myles Garrett rocked the Cleveland Browns when he announced he'd look for a trade at the end of 2024/25. The perennial All-Pro defensive end made the trade request public by publishing an open letter.

Garrett is the best player on the Browns and will leave the team with a gaping hole to fix on defense. It'll be daunting for the Browns front office, but it must be done quickly.

So, let's look at three draft prospect defensive ends the Browns should target to replace the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year.

Three DEs who could replace Myles Garrett in Cleveland

3. Mike Green, Marshall

Mike Green is a sleeper prospect in the 2025 NFL draft. The Marshall product announced himself to the football world with a relentless showing against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Green tormented the Buckeyes offense and made it a long night for Will Howard and Co.

Green has decent foot speed, which will only improve. He stood out in the 2024/25 college football season and has the work ethic to thrive in professional football.

Green will be available on Day 2 as he's not projected to be a first-round pick. He could be an okay stop-gap replacement for Myles Garrett, but certainly not the finished product.

2. Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

Jack Sawyer is fresh off bringing a national championship to Ohio State, and his draft stock is higher than ever. Sawyer is a high-motor defensive end with a penchant for the spectacular.

If the Browns elect to draft Travis Hunter or Shedeur Sanders in the first round, they could still pick up Sawyer. Sawyer is projected to be an early Day 2 pick, and he'll represent great value for a pick if he can develop into a suitable Garrett replacement.

1. Abdul Carter, Penn State

One collegiate football star who could replace Garrett is Abdul Carter. Carter was one of the best defensive players in college football in the 2024/25 season, and he has the tools to translate that productivity to the NFL.

Many scouts view Carter as the best defensive end prospect since Garrett, and it'll be a no-brainer to select him with the second overall pick of the 2025 draft. It's rare to see a 6-foot-3, 250-pound DE move like he does.

