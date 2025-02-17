Ranking top 3 OLs Chiefs should target in 2025 NFL draft after Super Bowl disappointment

The Kansas City Chiefs' dream of achieving the NFL's first three-peat failed against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl. The Eagles' defense exposed a weakness in Kansas City's armor — its offensive line. Patrick Mahomes faced relentless pressure throughout the game, with Philadelphia generating consistent pressure using just four pass-rushers.

Ad

The defeat highlighted what had been a season-long issue for the Chiefs. The offensive line struggles forced Kansas City to abandon its signature downfield passing attack. It led to lengthy, grinding drives instead of its usual explosive plays. The situation became so dire that the team had to shift Joe Thuney to left tackle —a makeshift solution they likely won't repeat in 2025.

Top 3 offensive line prospects Chiefs should target in 2025 NFL draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, the team must prioritize protecting their star quarterback. Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faces the critical task of rebuilding the offensive line to keep Mahomes upright.

Ad

Trending

1. Josh Conerly Jr. (Oregon)

The former five-star recruit stands out as Kansas City's potential first-round selection. Sports Illustrated NFL draft analyst Luke Easterling believes Conerly could solve the Chiefs' persistent left tackle issues.

"He has all the physical and mental tools to be a quality starter, and the polish to make an instant impact if asked to start right away," Easterling wrote on Feb. 10.

Ad

2. Grey Zabel (North Dakota State)

The Senior Bowl standout has gone up draft boards, according to Sports Illustrated on Feb 6. Zabel's versatility shines through his ability to play both guard positions and center. His excellent hand placement, footspeed and wide base make him particularly effective against power and agile pass rushers. His performance at the Senior Bowl, where he matched up with top defensive talent, demonstrated his NFL-ready skillset.

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

3. Jacob Gideon (Western Michigan)

On Tuesday, USA Today highlighted Gideon as an intriguing prospect who brings positional flexibility at both guard and center. While he might need time to add bulk up his frame, his technical foundation and versatility make him an attractive mid-round target for Kansas City's offensive line rebuild.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.