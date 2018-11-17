×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Ravens' Flacco doubtful, Jackson could start

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    17 Nov 2018, 06:44 IST
Jackson-Lamar-USNews-082018-ftr-getty
Lamar Jackson

Is it time for Lamar Jackson to take over for the Baltimore Ravens?

The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner will reportedly start on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, as starting quarterback Joe Flacco is listed as doubtful with a right hip injury.

Head coach John Harbaugh would not name a starter at practice on Friday. However, he did have good things to say about Jackson, who missed Thursday's practice due to illness, but was on the field a day later.

"[He's a] very diligent, very smart, very aware quarterback," Harbaugh said, via ESPN. "He sees the game well, and … all the process that goes into just training that eye has been valuable. So, we have seen improvement, and in practice, he looks good."

Jackson has completed 7 of 12 passes this season for 87 yards in special packages. He has also rushed for 139.

The Ravens could also start another Heisman Trophy winner in former No. 2 overall pick Robert Griffin III.

"They brought me here to be a pro; they brought me here to help this team if need be," Griffin said. "If my number is called, I'll be able to go out there and lead this team."

The Ravens take on the Bengals in Baltimore on Sunday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Jackson hoped for more from disappointing Ravens debut
RELATED STORY
Green, Dalton help Bengals past Ravens
RELATED STORY
NFL: San Francisco 49ers should trade for RGIII to win now
RELATED STORY
Ravens linebacker Mosley suffers knee injury
RELATED STORY
2018 NFL Draft Round 1 Quarterback Rankings
RELATED STORY
NFL: Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens, Preview
RELATED STORY
2018 Season NFL Preview: AFC North
RELATED STORY
NFL's Mount Rushmore for all 32 Teams
RELATED STORY
NFL Week 9: Preview
RELATED STORY
NFL Week 4: Preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us