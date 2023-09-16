Ravens vs. Bengals weather report: What does Cincinnati have in store for Lamar Jackson and co?

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens face off in a week two matchup at the Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Both franchises come into this game on the back of contrasting performances.

Cincinnati is fresh off a disappointing 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, a game in which franchise QB Joe Burrow put up arguably the worst performance of his career. Nothing seemed to work in week one, as the Bengals seemed devoid of ingenuity and paid the price against a rampant Browns franchise.

On the other hand, Baltimore is fresh off a stellar week one 25-9 victory over Houston. Baltimore was excellent in the game, as their offense, defense, and special teams departments were all in sync. The only real drawback was the team losing starting RB J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending Achilles injury.

Let's look at the weather report for Sunday's game without further ado:

Ravens vs. Bengals weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, the predicted daytime high is 77 degrees, while the night time low is 54 degrees. Also, there is a 25% daytime chance of rain and a 2% daytime chance of thunderstorms. The projected daytime rain accumulation is 0 inches. Furthermore, the daytime wind is predicted at N 4 mph, with wind gusts of 12 mph.

How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals

Baltimore and Cincinnati have playoff aspirations for the 2023 NFL season. If you want to make the postseason, you must win your divisional games. Here's how to catch Sunday's action:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Will Mark Andrews play in Week 2 vs. the Bengals?

Baltimore star tight end Mark Andrews missed his side's week one game against the Houston Texans due to a quad injury. The injury kept Andrews out for the entire preseason and much of training camp.

Thankfully for Andrews and the Baltimore faithful, Andrews participated fully in Friday's Ravens practice. He is currently listed as questionable for the Bengals' game, meaning that barring any setback between now and game time, Andrews should play in Week 2.

Baltimore looks like a much better side with Andrews catching passes from Lamar Jackson, and his presence should pose a matchup nightmare for Bengals defensive backs.