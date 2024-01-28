Ravens vs Chiefs inactives: Which players are out today for AFC Championship game?

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Kansas City Chiefs today in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Chiefs are coming off a thrilling 27-24 win against the Buffalo Bills in which Patrick Mahomes and the offense played quite well. On the other hand, the Ravens defeated the Houston Texans 34-10 in the Divisional Round as quarterback Lamar Jackson proved to everyone why he'll win the MVP award this season.

Today will be the Ravens' first AFC Championship appearance since 2012 while the Chiefs have made it this far for the sixth straight season. Let's have a look at which players will be inactive today.

Ravens inactives today for AFC Championship Game

Mark Andrews: Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens

Mark Andrews hasn't played since getting hurt in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals but fortunately for the Ravens, the star tight end will be active today. Moreover, star cornerback Marlon Humphrey who has been dealing with a calf issue is also expected to play against the defending Super Bowl champions.

While the official inactive list hasn't been announced yet, these players from the Ravens are questionable heading into the game:

Tylan Wallace - WR Rock Ya-Sin - CB Del'Shawn Phillips - LB (Doubtful)

The Ravens are fairly healthy for today's game and are ready for the big game against the Chiefs. The team had already lost running backs J.K. Dobbins, and Keaton Mitchell to season-ending injuries, but the return of Andrews will certainly be a big boost for them.

Chiefs inactives today for AFC Championship Game

Kadarius Toney: Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs will be without an important player from their offensive line today. Left guard Joe Thuney is ruled out due to a pectoral injury and will be a massive miss for his team. Nick Allegretti is expected to take his place in the starting lineup for the AFC West champions as they go against the best defense in the NFL.

Apart from Thuney, the Chiefs will be without Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, and Jerick McKinnon as well. The offense led by Patrick Mahomes has been better in the last two games and it will be interesting to see how they fare in today's game where the stakes are quite high.

These are the confirmed inactives for the Kansas City Chiefs today:

Joe Thuney - G Kadarius Toney - WR Skyy Moore - WR Jerick McKinnon - RB Derrick Nnadi - DT