Re-grading Detroit Lions' 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Brad Holmes fare?

The Detroit Lions' 2024 season was a mixed bag. The team carried a lot of hopes going into the season, so it was really disappointing when their season ended prematurely in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Lions were evidently better last year than they were in 2023. However, their playoff run ended one game earlier than it did in the previous season.

Having said that, the team's roster was still excellent in 2024 after the addition of six rookies through the draft.

Detroit used only six picks in the 2024 draft, with their round-one pick, cornerback Terrion Arnold, proving to be a reliable starter down the stretch.

Here are the Lions' 2024 draft picks, their performance in their first year and their current draft grades.

Full list of Lions' draft picks in 2024

Terrion Arnold, Cornerback, Alabama

Grade: B-

Since the Detroit Lions carried Super Bowl hopes into the 2024 season, their rookies—especially their first-round pick—were under pressure to deliver right away.

Terrion Arnold, who was selected with the 24th overall pick, unsurprisingly had a difficult start to life in the NFL. He drew eight flags in his first four outing in the league.

However, things improved for the 22-year-old cornerback as the 2024 season progressed, especially with the significant drop in penalties drawn. He was only flagged twice in his final 11 games of the season.

Arnold appeared 17 times in 2024, including the playoffs, and started 16 of them. He recorded 10 passes defended in his 948 defensive snaps. He also registered nine special teams snaps.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Cornerback, Missouri

Grade: C-

Ennis Rakestraw was the Detroit Lions' second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. However, he played in just eight games during his injury-plagued rookie campaign.

The former Missouri CB only took part in 46 defensive snaps overall, but he showed promise while contributing on special teams, where he recorded 95 special snaps.

Rakestraw's rookie season was certainly challenging, but he hopes to use it as motivation to return better in 2025.

Giovanni Manu, Offensive tackle, University of British Columbia

Grade: -

Giovanni Manu from the University of British Columbia was selected by the Lions after they moved up in the fourth round of last year's NFL draft.

The 6-foot-7, 354-pound tackle was very green since he faced less competition in college, but he had the kind of build and athleticism that many clubs found tempting during the pre-draft process.

Manu was unable to show his abilities during his rookie season, however, as he remained inactive throughout his rookie campaign.

Sione Vaki, Running back, Utah

Grade: A-

Sione Vaki did not play much as a rookie with the Detroit Lions after being selected with the 132nd overall pick in the fourth round of the draft.

Although he went into the draft as a running back, he primarily played on special teams in his rookie season. He occasionally showed promise as a receiver and a budding rusher as well.

Vaki took 310 special teams snaps, recording eight tackles and returning two kickoffs for 55 yards.

It's left to be seen if his contribution in offense will grow in his second NFL season, but that is unlikely since David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs remain on the Lions roster.

Mekhi Wingo, Defensive tackle, LSU

Grade: C+

Mekhi Wingo was selected with the 189th overall pick. He was enjoying a strong rookie campaign before it was cut short after 11 games due to a meniscus injury to his knee.

Before then, however, he had started establishing himself as a key rotational member on the team's defensive line.

Wingo recorded five QB pressures on 95 snaps as a pass rusher in the 2024 season. When healthy, he participated in 177 total defensive snaps for the Lions.

He will hope to increase that role significantly in 2025.

Christian Mahogany, Guard, Boston College

Grade: D-

Selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft, Christian Mahogany didn't play in the NFL until Week 12, and that was on special teams.

He made his first appearance in offense in Week 14 and made his first start in Week 16. That start came against the Chicago Bears as he took the place of an injured Graham Glasgow.

Mahogany allowed just one pressure and zero sacks in that game against the Bears. He'll be hoping for a more expansive role on the offensive line in 2025.

