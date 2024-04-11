Re-grading Jaguars' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Trent Baalke?

The Jacksonville Jaguars made progress in 2022. They won the AFC South division and advanced to the AFC Divisional Playoffs before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, who went on to win the Super Bowl. The Jags intended to continue growing with their 13 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, their performances fell short of expectations. They had a strong start to the season, winning eight of their first 11 games.

They did, however, experience a change in luck in the later part of the season, winning only one of their final six games. That disappointing run was most obviously influenced by their 2023 draft class not producing enough.

We have assigned a grade here for each of the 13 selections the Jaguars made in the 2023 NFL draft.

Full list of Jaguars' draft picks in 2023

Anton Harrison, offensive tackle, Oklahoma

Grade: B

The Jaguars needed to add depth to their offensive line, and they immediately recognized Anton Harrison as an outstanding athlete who would develop into an asset as he adjusted to the more significant toughness of the NFL.

Harrison started all 17 games for the Jags at right tackle in his rookie campaign. He developed during the course of the season and established himself as the team's most valuable draft pick.

Harrison appeared promising enough overall in the 2023 season, and he could become the focal point of the team if he continues to perform well in 2024.

Brenton Strange, tight end, Penn State

Grade: D

Brenton Strange made appearances in 14 games in the NFL last season, but he only started four of them. He hauled in five passes for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Strange was a reserve tight end, but the Jaguars took advantage of his agility by putting him in on a few well-planned dump throws during the season.

Strange didn't get enough playing time to really establish himself, but he looked at ease and was efficient when he had the ball in his hands. He will hope to have a more prominent position in 2024.

Tank Bigsby, running back, Auburn

Grade: D

Even after selecting Travis Ettiene with their first-round pick in the 2021 draft, the Jaguars believed that they would have more depth at running back if they selected a new player in the 2023 draft.

Tank Bigsby displayed last season that he was a valuable asset to the Jaguars offense, despite the fact that it didn't really show on the stat sheet.

He demonstrated that he's a methodical and patient runner who possesses the quickness necessary to make snap judgments in the backfield.

Bigsby had two touchdowns and 132 yards from rushing on 50 carries. He also caught a pass for six yards. He gained 99 yards while returning four kickoffs.

Ventrell Miller, linebacker, Florida

Grade: F

Unfortunately, Ventrell Miller's Achilles injury prevented him from playing in his rookie season after the Jaguars had selected him with the 121st overall choice in the fourth round.

Miller had a team-high eight solo tackles and two sacks in three preseason games before his injury. The player will want to be fully fit to help his team in 2024.

Tyler Lacy, defensive lineman, Oklahoma State

Grade: D

Lacy recorded 12 tackles, one tackle for loss, three quarterback pressures and one pass defensed for the Jaguars in 15 games as a reserve in 2023.

Although Lacy's position in the team's defensive system might increase in 2024, he still needs to get better to avoid being cut during the preseason.

Antonio Johnson, safety, Texas A&M

Grade: B

Only three of the 13 games Antonio Johnson participated in with the Jaguars last season were starts. He recorded 14 tackles, one forced fumble, three interceptions and three passes defensed.

Johnson, expected to line up alongside Andre Cisco in 2024, could even get better in his second season under defensive back coach Kris Richard.

Yasir Abdullah, linebacker, Louisville

Grade: F

Although Yasir Abdullah was included in the 53-man roster, his rookie campaign was mainly uneventful. He just had one tackle in total by the end of 2023. He might have to fight for a spot on the roster in 2024.

Parker Washington, wide receiver, Penn State

Grade: C

Washington appeared in nine games for the Jaguars last season. He took on a pivotal role after WR1 Christian Kirk had suffered a season-ending injury in Week 13. The youngster caught 16 catches for 132 yards and two scores in his first NFL season.

If Washington hopes to be on the roster for the 2024 season, he will need to perform well in training camp.

Christian Braswell, cornerback, Rutgers

Grade: D

Christian Braswell was on the 53-man roster in 2023, but he was on injured reserve for a significant portion of the campaign. He will likely compete for playing time at training camp this year.

Erick Hallett, defensive back, Pitt

Grade: D

Erick Hallett left a good impression throughout training camp, but he was eventually left off of Jacksonville's 53-man roster.

Hallett was on the practice squad during his rookie season, but he will hope to break through in 2024.

Cooper Hodges, offensive tackle, Appalachian State

Grade: C

Cooper Hodges made a compelling case for himself as a backup for one of the interior offensive line positions by thrilling Jacksonville Jaguars fans during training camp in 2023.

However, Hodges' season was cut short by a disappointing patella injury just when it appeared that he would have an influence on the squad.

He should have no issue continuing where he left off from the previous year if he remains fit in 2024.

Raymond Vohasek, defensive lineman, UNC

Grade: F

He failed to make the team's 53-man roster before he was waived. He went unclaimed on waivers.

Derek Parish, Full back, Houston

Grade: F

Derek Parish moved from fullback to defensive lineman, yet he was cut off the Jacksonville Jaguars roster.