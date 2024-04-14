Re-grading Patriots' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Bill Belichick?

The New England Patriots had a terrible season in 2023. It seemed the Pats had hit a new low point when they finished 8-9 in 2022, but they were even worse in 2023, going 4-13.

The Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 draft prior to the season. While a number of those players have proven to be some of the league's top rookies, many more still have a lot of development ahead of them.

After some time for reflection, let's go over each Patriots selection and provide grades.

Full list of Patriots' draft picks in 2023

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Grade: B

Since Christian Gonzalez and Devon Witherspoon were thought to be the top cornerbacks available in the 2023 draft class, there was little surprise when the Patriots chose to take the former with their 17th overall choice. Gonzalez made an impact right away after being thrown into the Patriots starting lineup, and in September he was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month.

Gonzalez appeared to be a standout before his season was suddenly interrupted in a Week 4 game in Dallas due to a dislocated shoulder and a torn shoulder labrum injury.

Gonzalez's injury made New England's terrible trend even worse, along with Matthew Judon's injury. The star CB only played in four games during his debut campaign, but those who paid attention were able to quickly see his influence and promise.

Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech

Grade: B

Keion White played just 28 games as a defender between his stints at Old Dominion and Georgia Tech, but he constantly demonstrated why he was regarded so highly in college. It didn't take him long to demonstrate the same traits in the NFL after being taken by New England in 2023 with the 46th overall pick.

From his first game as a Patriot, White immediately impressed with his incredible innate athletic ability, unrelenting drive, and instinctive sense of how to get to blockers in front of him.

White recorded 26 tackles, three tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, and a sack in 16 games. His influence and promise were clear throughout the season, despite his unimpressive numbers.

Marte Mapu, linebacker, Sacramento State

Grade: D

Marte Mapu played in all 17 of New England's games the previous season, but he was largely ineffective. He recorded 18 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, and participated in 18 percent of the team's defensive plays.

Although Mapu has the potential to develop into a valuable member of the team in the future, his debut season was underwhelming.

Jake Andrews, center, Troy State

Grade: D+

The first of the Patriots' three draft selections in the fourth round from the previous year was Jake Andrews, another player who didn't make much of an impression on the field. He only recorded one start and 67 snaps overall.

Given that he was chosen in the fourth round, his dismal performance wasn't a big shock.

Chad Ryland, kicker, Maryland

Grade: D-

The Patriots selected Chad Ryland in the fourth round of the 2023 draft to take Nick Folk's place. However, the rookie only made 16 of his 25 field goal attempts, which was insufficient to demonstrate that he could be as dependable as Folk was.

Sidy Sow, offensive lineman, Eastern Michigan

Grade: B

Despite Sidy Sow's college background as a guard, the Patriots used him as an offensive tackle in his first season, a move that ultimately proved ineffective for both parties.

Sow played in 15 games, starting 13. He played 85% of the offensive snaps for the squad, which is an important gain. However, Sow would want to be the one occupying his more comfortable position—right guard—in 2024.

Atonio Mafi, guard, UCLA

Grade: C

Atonio Mafi participated in all 17 games for the Patriots in 2023, starting five of them. He established himself as a valuable left guard following Cole Strange's injury.

Mafi's first-year experience as a guard will undoubtedly help him in growing in significance to the team's performance going forward.

Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, LSU

Grade: D

Kayshon Boutte appeared to be a compelling player during the Patriots' 2023 preseason run; however, he was unable to replicate that performance in the regular season.

Boutte played in five games last season and totaled a poor two receptions for 19 yards; he basically contributed nothing for the team.

Bryce Baringer, punter, Michigan State

Grade: B+

Bryce Baringer showed to be a valuable addition to New England after the team selected him in the sixth round. He attempted 98 punts, averaging a solid 46.9 yards per punt.

Demario Douglas, wide receiver, Liberty

Grade: A

The New England Patriots selected Demario Douglas, perhaps the best performer in that draft class, in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft (210th overall).

Douglas participated in 14 games, making seven starts, and ended up with 49 catches for 561 yards. He was the most dynamic and dependable receiver for whichever quarterback started at any given moment during the season.

Isaiah Bolden, cornerback, Jackson State

Grade: F

The Patriots' final selection from the previous round was Isaiah Bolden, picked with the team's 245th overall selection. Sadly, Bolden had a concussion during a preseason play and spent the entire season on injured reserve.

The young cornerback aspires to rejoin the squad fully and in good health in 2024.