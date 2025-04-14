Regrading Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL draft picks: How did Brandon Beane fare?

The Buffalo Bills have slowly but surely built a contender around dual-threat superstar quarterback Josh Allen. They are perennial postseason hopefuls and are on the brink of making their first big game appearance since the 1990s.

The 2024 NFL draft was a great way to improve their roster, and Bills general manager Brandon Beane did just that. With the 2024-25 season in the rearview mirror, let's regrade last year's draft picks.

Grading Bills 2024 NFL draft picks

Keon Coleman, wide receiver, Florida State - B

Keon Coleman ended his rookie season with the second-most receiving touchdowns and yards among all pass catchers. He was a semi-reliable target for Josh Allen in his MVP season.

Coleman has the physical tools required to be a star in the league. However, his injury issues must be monitored in 2025.

Cole Bishop, safety, Utah - B-

Cole Bishop played in all but one game in his rookie season; however, most of his appearances came off the bench. He proved he was a decent tackler for Sean McDermott's team as he amassed 25 solo tackles.

Bishop is a talented safety and his future looks bright in Buffalo Bills blue. All that's left are more starts and a bigger impact on the stat sheet.

DeWayne Carter, defensive tackle, Duke - C-

DeWayne Carter recorded one solo tackle per game in his rookie season. The Duke product operated primarily as a backup DT. Carter should get more reps with time as he possesses the intangibles needed to thrive in the modern NFL.

Ray Davis, running back, Kentucky - B

Ray Davis had a decent rookie season as the Bills' RB2. The Kentucky Wildcats product amassed 113 carries and rushed for 442 rushing yards and three rushing TDs.

Davis achieved these stats despite being behind James Cook and Josh Allen in the team's rushing chart. He has a bright future in Sean McDermott's offense.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, center, Georgia - D

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger hardly played last season. He was limited to mostly garbage time limits and will need to work extra hard in preseason to get a bigger role in 2025.

Edefuan Ulofoshio, linebacker, Washington - E

Edefuan Ulofoshio played in just four games and barely recorded any stats.

Javon Solomon, edge rusher, Troy - B-

Javon Solomon appeared in a backup edge rusher role in his rookie season and still had two sacks in 14 appearances. Imagine what he'd be able to achieve with more snaps under his belt.

Tylan Grable, offensive tackle, UCF - E

Tylan Grabe recorded just one start. He'll need to work extra hard ahead of the 2025 season.

Daequan Hardy, cornerback, Penn State - F

Daequan Hardy didn't play in his rookie season.

Travis Clayton, offensive guard, England - F

The international prospect is still searching for his first appearance in organized professional football.

