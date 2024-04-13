Regrading Jaguars' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Trent Baalke?

The Jacksonville Jaguars went from Championship Game dark horses to postseason chokers in just a few weeks. Trevor Lawrence couldn't inspire the Jaguars to their second straight postseason run, and the team looks worse for wear.

In this article, we examine how Jacksonville's rookies performed in the recently concluded season. We will also showcase the team's upcoming draft picks. So, without further ado, let's get to it:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Full list of Jaguars' draft picks in 2023

Here's a look at how the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Draft picks performed as rookies:

Round 1, Pick 27 - Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Grade: B

Anton Harrison became a plus starter for the Jaguars in year one. He has all the necessary tools to become a lock at right tackle for the next couple of seasons.

Round 2, Pick 61 - Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State

Grade: C-

A foot injury curtailed Brenton Strange's solid rookie season. However, he should be a decent backup tight end for Evan Engram for the foreseeable future.

Round 3, Pick 88 - Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

Grade: D

Tank Bigsby had a rookie season to forget in Jacksonville. He was firmly behind Travis Etienne on the depth chart and totaled just 50 rushing attempts for 132 yards in 17 games.

Round 4, Pick 121 - Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida

Grade: F

Ventrell Miller did not make a single appearance as a rookie.

Round 4, Pick 130 - Tyler Lacy, EDGE, Oklahoma State

Grade: D

Tyler Lacy appeared off the bench in all 15 games in his rookie season. The Oklahoma State product will hope for more luck in 2024.

Round 5, Pick 136 - Yasir Abdullah, EDGE, Louisville

Grade: D-

Yasir Abdullah was the second edge rusher selected in 2023. He played in even fewer games.

Round 5, Pick 160 - Antonio Johnson, CB, Texas A&M

Grade: C

Antonio Johnson started just three games in an average Jaguars DB room.

Round 6, Pick 185 - Parker Washington, WR, Penn State

Grade: C+

Parker Washington appeared in nine games as a rookie. He has a decent upside, and he should feature more in 2024.

Round 6, Pick 202 - Christian Braswell, CB, Rutgers

Grade: D-

He appeared in just three games in 2023.

Round 6, Pick 208 - Erick Hallett II, S, Pittsburgh

Grade: F

He appeared in zero games in 2023.

Round 7, Pick 226 - Cooper Hodges, OT, Appalachian State

Grade: F

He appeared in zero games in 2023.

Round 7, Pick 227 - Raymond Vohasek, DT, North Carolina

Grade: F

He appeared in zero games in 2023.

Round 7, Pick 240 - Derek Parish, EDGE, Houston

Grade: F

He appeared in zero games in 2023.

Expand Tweet

How many draft picks do the Jaguars have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Jacksonville has eight picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. These are the picks:

Round 1, Pick 17

Round 2, Pick 48

Round 3, Pick 96 (compensatory)

Round 4, Pick 114

Round 4, Pick 116 (from the New Orleans Saints)

Round 5, Pick 153

Round 6, Pick 212 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 236