Regrading New York Jets' draft picks from 2023: How many hits and misses for Joe Douglas?

The New York Jets entered the 2023 NFL season with some of the highest expectations of any team in the league. They were projected to take a massive step forward after trading for Aaron Rodgers and adding him to their talented roster.

To supplement their new quarterback, they also made several free-agent signings and brought in seven rookies during the 2023 NFL draft. The draft is always one of the most important events of each year as it has a major impact on overall roster construction. One season removed from it, here is how each of their drafted players grades entering year two.

Full list of Jets' draft picks in 2023

Will McDonald

Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State Cyclones

The New York Jets have featured one of the best overall defenses in the entire NFL over the past few years with new head coach Robert Saleh in charge. They used their first-round pick in 2023 to add another weapon on that side of the ball with Will McDonald. While he played in 15 of their 17 games, he totaled just 14 tackles and three sacks.

Grade: C

Joe Tippmann, OL, Wisconsin Badgers

The offensive line has been one of their biggest issues in recent seasons, so it makes sense that they selected Joe Tippmann in the second round. He started 14 of their 17 games last year at center and should play a major role again in 2024.

Grade: A

Carter Warren, OL, Pittsburgh Panthers

Two consecutive picks on the offensive line was a wise move, considering their blocking struggles and need to protect Aaron Rodgers. Carter Warren appeared in eight games last season, starting five of them, but projects to be more of a depth piece for the upcoming season.

Grade: C

Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh Panthers

Despite having Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook at the top of their depth chart and being relatively deep at the running back position, the Jets selected another one in Israel Abanikanda. He totaled just 29 touches in his rookie season but could play a larger role in 2024 with Cook gone.

Grade: C

Zaire Barnes, LB, Western Michigan Broncos

Finding players to add depth and establish a role as rotational contributors is often the goal of late-round draft picks. The Jets missed a bit on Zaire Franklin, as he played just 32 snaps.

Grade: D

Jarrick Bernard-Converse, DB, LSU Tigers

Simply making the roster is often difficult for players selected in the seventh round, but Jarrick Bernard-Converse established a role for himself as a special teamer. He logged over 100 snaps and played in nearly 50% of their special teams plays.

Grade: B

Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion Monarchs

Following training camp, Zack Kuntz was cut from the roster, but he was signed to the practice squad just a day later. He appeared in one game and played in just four snaps, making him basically irrelevant.

Grade: D

How many draft picks do the Jets have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Here is a full list of the New York Jets' seven 2024 NFL draft picks. It includes no picks in the second or fifth rounds, but two each in the fourth and seventh rounds.

Round 1, Pick 10

Round 3, Pick 72

Round 4, Pick 111

Round 4, Pick 134

Round 6, Pick 185

Round 7, Pick 256

Round 7, Pick 257