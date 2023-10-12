According to those who have firsthand knowledge of the situation, Taylor Swift is preparing to once again show her support for Travis Kelce by attending the Week 6 Thursday Night Football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, as per TMZ.

It will be the pop star's third trip to Kelce's games in the past four weeks if she attends, and she has been such a lucky charm. Since Swift made her debut at the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears on September 24, they are unbeaten. Additionally, Kelce injured his knee the one time she missed KCC's game, which took place in Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 5.

The fact that Kelce is struggling with an ankle injury and Kansas City declared on Wednesday that his condition was "questionable" for participation is one of the biggest talking points ahead of the Thursday night game.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored romance has received so much publicity that the NFL responded with an announcement to respond to those who believe the football league is giving their suspected romance excessive exposure.

According to the NFL:

"we frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what's happening in and around our games, as well as culturally," they stated in a statement last week. "We've leaned into the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news in real time because it's a sport-entertainment intersection, and we've seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport."

Will Taylor Swift see Travis Kelce in action on Thursday night?

Travis Kelce appears to be in a battle with time to get ready for the Week 6 matchup between Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs. With an ankle injury, the 34-year-old tight end temporarily left last weekend's victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

It is still unknown if Kelce is going to be ready for the game against the Broncos, given that he was listed as DNP in practice on Monday.

Jordan Schultz reports that Travis Kelce is now leaning towards playing after his ankle recovered nicely from Sunday's injury. Even on Tuesday, he took part in a limited fashion.

The Kansas City team, which has occasionally had trouble finding an offensive flow this season, experienced a bit of worry when Kelce was hurt. The lone game the Chiefs have lost so far was their season opener against the Detroit Lions, a game Kelce missed with a knee injury.

NFL fans will be hoping that Taylor Swift will be back at Arrowhead on Thursday night, even though there have been no confirmed statements either verifying or absolutely dismissing the possibility of her appearing at the game.