Rhamondre Stevenson injury status: Latest on Patriots RB for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Rhamondre Stevenson has been having a strong 2023 fantasy football season with the New England Patriots. He has ranked among the top 20 running backs in PPR leagues seven times this year, including in each of his past three completed weeks. The issue with his most recent game in Week 13 is that he was forced out early after suffering an ankle injury.

The injury has now kept Stevenson out of each of the past two games for the Patriots. It also comes at an unfortunate time in fantasy football with the playoffs already underway. His next opportunity to get back onto the football field will come in Week 16, but he will likely need to increase his practice activity first before he can do so.

Rhamondre Stevenson injury status

Rhamondre Stevenson

The New England Patriots held their first practice on Wednesday ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. Rhamondre Stevenson was officially listed on the injury report as a non-participant with an ankle injury. This isn't exactly a surprise as he has been unable to participate in any practices over the past two weeks.

His DNP to open the week puts Stevenson in danger of missing a third consecutive game. With the Patriots already mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, the franchise is unlikely to rush back their star running back.

He should be considered questionable to play for now, at best, but will likely need to increase his practice activity before Sunday to avoid once again being inactive for the game.

What happened to Rhamondre Stevenson?

During the New England Patriots' Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Stevenson was forced to exit early after suffering an ankle injury. The injury occurred during a rushing play when he was dragged down awkwardly by an opposing defender. He was unable to return to the game and has been unable to play or practice in each of the past two weeks since then.

Before his early exit, Stevenson recorded 39 yards on 10 total touches. It ended a streak of three consecutive games ranking among the top 20 fantasy football running backs in PPR leagues. He seemed to be rounding into form just in time for the 2023 fantasy football playoffs, but now his availability for the remainder of the season is in serious jeopardy.

When will Rhamondre Stevenson return?

After missing his seventh consecutive practice for the Patriots on Wednesday, Stevenson is officially considered questionable to play in Week 16 against the Broncos. With just three games remaining in the 2023 NFL season and the Patriots eliminated from the playoff race, it's unclear when he will be able to make his return to the field this year, if at all.

If Stevenson is unable to play, Ezekiel Elliott is expected to continue filling in as the Patriots' starting running back. The Broncos are currently allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs, so it could be a big day for whoever is named the Week 16 starter.