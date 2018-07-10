Richardson bids Panthers goodbye as sale is finalised

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 13 // 10 Jul 2018, 02:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jerry Richardson

Jerry Richardson has bid the Carolina Panthers farewell after the sale of the team to David Tepper was finalised on Monday.

Former owner Richardson released a statement thanking the organisation and saying he will always have "the highest respect for the men who wear the Panthers jersey."

He was accused of workplace harassment and using a racial slur towards an NFL scout in a story published by Sports Illustrated in December. Within days, Richardson announced he would be selling the franchise.

"We are grateful to the Carolina community for the love and support you have shown your Panthers. Your enthusiasm for football and devotion to the team has been a source of strength for us and for everyone who calls the Carolinas home," the statement read in part.

Jerry Richardson's farewell message pic.twitter.com/jHhaO6YxaV — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 9, 2018

Tepper, the founder and president of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, purchased the team from Richardson for a reported $2.2 billion in May.

"I am thrilled to begin this new era of Carolina Panthers football and am humbled by the overwhelming excitement and support for the team," Tepper said in an official release.

"On behalf of the fans and myself, I thank Jerry Richardson for bringing the team to the Carolinas and for entrusting me with its future.

"Winning is the most important thing both on the field and in the community, and I am committed to winning a Super Bowl championship together. I look forward to being part of the Panthers' family and to supporting this flourishing region."

With the regime change complete, Panthers chief operating officer Tina Becker resigned.

Becker, who worked in a variety of roles for the Panthers since 1999, took over day-to-day operations when Richardson stepped away in December.