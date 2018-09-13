Rodgers injury update: Vikings expect Packers QB who ‘walks on water’ to play

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 13 // 13 Sep 2018, 18:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Aaron Rodgers (12)

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer expects Aaron Rodgers to start at quarterback for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

After leading the Packers to a Week 1 comeback win on a bad knee, Rodgers said he would not miss any time, and the Vikings believe him ahead of their Week 2 meeting.

“He walks on water,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters on Wednesday. “So I’m sure he’s going to play.”

Rodgers injured his leg on Sunday night after Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris fell on him with just over nine minutes remaining before half-time, and he left the field on a cart.

However, Rodgers surprised everyone by coming back out for the second half. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Packers to a 24-23 victory in the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in Green Bay history.

For the Vikings, it is not a question of if they will see Rodgers take the field, but how they will prepare for him if he is hampered by his injury.

"He didn’t really get outside the pocket after [his injury]," Zimmer said of Rodgers' performance against Chicago.

"But the guy is incredible. He makes every throw, gets the ball out quick, sees pressure. But we’ll have to see going into the game. Our big thing is to prepare for every scenario. If he doesn’t move as well, do these things. If he is moving well, adjust to other parts of the game plan."

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said his quarterback will rehab rather than practice as the team continues to monitor his "day-to-day" status and determine his availability for Week 2.